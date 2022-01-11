Google Ran Secretive Anti-Union Project 2018-2020: Deputy





Google executives reportedly said the company’s “Project Vivian” was to convince employees that they “dislike unions.” The news emerged as part of the NLRB court ruling. After being organized, the incident began after four Google employees were fired in 2019. Something is being loaded while loading.

New details about Google’s secret anti-union campaign called Project Vivian have been revealed.

The tech giant persuaded employees not to unite, according to a new report from Vice that ran the project from late 2018 to early 2020 and browsed court documents that were not yet open to the public.

Michael Phil, head of Google’s employment law, called the initiative an opportunity to “engage employees more actively and convince them of what the union smokes.”

Another Google lawyer also said that the company “outlined what a unified high-tech workplace would look like and counseled FB (Facebook), MSFT (Microsoft), Amazon, and google (original) employees. Don’t write that you need to choose a respected voice to publish OpEd. ”

Google’s HR director, Kara Silverstein, endorsed the idea, but said the report said it’s best not to be “Google-specific” if it’s “no fingerprints.”

A Google spokesperson told the insider: “The underlying case here is that it has nothing to do with the union and that employees violate explicit security protocols due to improper access to sensitive information and systems.”

Four Google employees who were dismissed in 2019 complained to NLRB for being illegally dismissed for organization. In response, the company claimed that the group, which became known as “Thanksgiving Four,” was fired for violating security rules by sharing sensitive information denied by former employees.

Later, Google employees discovered in 2019 that they hired a company called IRI Consultants, known for helping employers crush their organizational efforts. The decision was not made by Google’s lawyers, but by senior officials such as Silverstein and Daniel Brown, vice president of employee engagement for the company, Vice reported, citing court documents.

A series of court documents emerged as part of last week’s decision on the National Labor Relations Commission, issued after a NLRB judge instructed Google to hand over 180 internal materials related to the project at the end of last year. rice field. However, the tech giant has since refused, according to the adjutant, because of the privileges of lawyers and clients.

However, the NLRB judge said that was not the case for some documents.

“Many of these documents are campaign materials or related to the development of IRI’s anti-union messaging and message amplification strategies and training. [Google’s] The workforce and news and social media environment, “written NLRB judge Paul Boas in 2019.

Google pushed the argument back at the time and told insiders that the company disagreed with “characterizing the legally privileged material mentioned by the petitioner.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-project-vivian-anti-union-nlrb-court-documents-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos