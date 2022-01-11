Why Homemade Deep Technology Innovations Can Have Massive Impact





The deep technology sector is set in an exciting phase in India, especially against the backdrop of industries and the Internet economy that are ready for climate change and the turmoil of the Metaverse. To set the context, deep tech refers to technologies that are destructive, difficult to duplicate, and have important IP (software, manufacturing, biotechnology, life sciences, etc.).

Through dual lenses of Bit (software engineering-led) and Atom (physical world), it covers the entire range from applied research in aerospace to advanced gene therapy, artificial vision, robotics, and conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. increase.

This sector adapts well to influence and addresses difficult problems through cutting-edge innovations such as climate change adaptation and mitigation, health care and agriculture. e-mobility, most valuable advanced prostheses, sustainable dyes, waste to wealth, low cost medical devices, AMR solutions, precision agriculture, plant-based proteins and produce.

Globally, VC investment in deep technology to solve the most difficult challenges is expected to exceed $ 115 billion in about 6,000 transactions last year, most of which is climate change and healthcare. Occupy.

This follows a 48.7% year-on-year increase between 2019 and 2020. Late pre-monetary valuations hit a new high with a median of $ 80.7 million. *

India’s Deep Tech Startup Ecosystem

India’s deep tech startup ecosystem has come a long way in the last few years. The proximity to large problem spaces, inputs and big data sets it apart from the rest, with many talented people working on globally competitive disruptive technologies in leading university labs and startups. I’m out.

Government support at a very early stage, as well as NASScom and niche private (especially BIRAC {Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council}, Ministry of Science and Technology, and facilities such as C-CAMP building a good pipeline). Through) an important enabler. An increasingly active player.

Domestic private capital investment was generally preferred over Atom because Atom has a relatively long journey towards earnings and exits. It’s starting to change as investments in areas other than software are showing huge profits. For example, Moderna and Tesla represent unique opportunities.

This opportunity has traditionally attracted experienced and risk-minded global investors, but there is growing interest in both generalists and professional domestic funds. India’s total deep tech VC invested in 2021 exceeded $ 1.4 billion with 130 transactions, up about 24% and 180% from 2020, respectively, according to venture intelligence data.

Founder who joined a good advisory board and built a team that is comfortable both in the lab and in the market and has access to global infrastructure and capital pools. Home winners who can profit through IP exports will attract entrepreneurial talent to this sector, as Flipkart did in e-commerce.

Examples of high-impact deep tech companies include Agnikul, CropIn, Bugworks, KBCols Sciences, WeInnovate, Sea6 Energy, Axio, Niramai, Aether Biomedicals, String Bio and DreamVu.

Health technology and climate technology are one of the most influential areas in the current situation, and the size and urgency of the subject area is so high that the latter is especially worth mentioning here. Climate technology is an important market opportunity.

The amount and pace of technological change needed to stop global warming is amazing, and everything about our lives, consumption, manufacturing and trading methods is complex and vast, with a lighter footprint on the planet. Need to rethink for, it can produce more millionaires than in the dot-com era.

Decarbonization requires strong coordination and cooperation to dig deeper into areas that are difficult to decline. To this end, the pandemic has given stakeholders experience and confidence in global collaborative efforts and momentum to address climate change, which can have a 1000-fold impact on the economy.

Some groups have taken this approach. For example, Breakthrough Energy Ventures & Catalyst, First Movers Coalition (Mahindra Group, counting Dalmia Cement among corporate signers), Glasgow Breakthrough (signed up in India).

Renewable energy and mobility (EV) have so far benefited from collaborative efforts in India in terms of public-private partnership and traction, while other important areas are direct air capture, Green hydrogen, green steel, transportation, long-term energy storage, sustainable. Aviation fuel and climate-friendly agriculture.

The industry itself has not yet gained a better understanding of the future of low carbon and how to green the supply chain. They need to work with innovators to deal with carbon dioxide emissions. This creates both environmental and business opportunities such as new materials and technologies, carbon pricing, and requires a lot of capital to unleash them.

What does Deep Tech need to be the next Indian startup revolution?

Although this sector grew strongly in India in 2021, deep tech investment accounted for a small percentage of pie’s 4.5% (venture intelligence) for both science and engineering-based deep technology to thrive. The ecosystem needs more investment.

Governments play a major role in incentivizing the private sector through clear signaling and action, and facilitating transition risk through tax incentives, subsidies, contracts, off-take contracts, sweat equity and more. In other countries.

Facilitating policies, regulations and operating environments can enable competitiveness on the global stage as well.

Companies play a role through purchase contracts. Purchase agreements specifically indicate the adoption of climate innovation and have the potential to revolutionize to help reduce green premiums.

Tesla is a good example of early government support and recent corporate purchase orders boosting the entire EV space. To complement this, corporate venture capital and industrial family offices are increasingly considering synergistic investments in deep technology.

This sector needs more domestic capital in this area, allowing investors to invest after patents are secured, leverage scientific community domain expertise for due diligence and advisory, balance portfolios, etc. You can consider reducing the risk of investing in deep technology through a combination of these means. By spacing the exits from investments that can generate early returns.

Clear mechanisms for protecting and valuing intellectual property, facilitating exits (especially IPOs on domestic exchanges), and traction around domestic M & A are welcomed.

Overall, capital continuity must be established through initial risk and growth. There, the road to scale is possible. It’s a combination of grants, patient capital, mixed finance, targeted project finance, government support, and mainstream capital. Especially in openly regulated areas (drones, space, geospatial technology, data access), there is room for governments to mitigate the risk of venture capital investment through sweat equity and financing.

The new innovation architecture built as a public good also has great potential, accelerating private innovation on deep tech rails, what India Stack, UPI, Aadhar verification has done to FinTech, and small credits. You can run GSTN data on the sector to unlock it. business.

In terms of collaboration, it is exciting to see initiatives such as the first national partnership of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI) launched by the Government of India in September 2021.

Bringing together local industries, banks and international MDBs, it enables the mobilization of private capital through a sector-targeted, coordinated approach (electricity, electrical mobility, etc., as well as the less declining sector). Such developments are a very timely catalyst for the domestic deep tech ecosystem.

Local innovation, global market

With the depth and breadth of talent to solve large problem areas, increased participation from domestic funding, and government support, the startup ecosystem takes advantage of the enormous business opportunities and non-linear returns that emerge in transforming into better ones. Ready to do future.

Second, India can benefit from this startup revolution, while at the same time becoming a more self-reliant, global powerhouse and an exporter of deep innovation.

