Why is Google facing an investigation in India over the abuse of its dominant position? | Latest News India





The Competition Commission (CCI), an antitrust agency in India, ordered an investigation into Google last week for abusing its dominant position in determining fair revenue sharing. The CCI is in a position to undermine the competitive process by which news media play an important role in a fully functioning democracy and digital gatekeeper companies determine the fair distribution of revenue among all stakeholders. Said that it is important not to abuse.

Fair Trade Regulators has ordered an investigation into complaints filed by the Digital News Publishers Association, a private organization aimed at securing the interests of digital news publishers. The association argued that its members had to suffer from loss of advertising revenue, even though they were working and producing credible news.

What’s wrong?

Most news website traffic comes from online search engines, Google is the most dominant search engine, a major stakeholder in the digital advertising space, and unilaterally pays publishers. To decide. Google’s algorithms determine which news websites get more traffic through search engines.

CCI said the display of news snippets does not guarantee that users will click on the news snippet to access the news website, limiting the publisher’s potential for advertising revenue. .. Google, on the other hand, will continue to earn advertising revenue on its results pages, while enriching the search algorithms that result from the volume of search queries.

“Undoubtedly, the gateway Google is generating a lot of traffic for news publishers, but at the same time, as informants claim, the imbalance in bargaining power and the denial of a fair share of advertising revenue are detailed. It deserves an investigation, “said the Commission. Said.

This isn’t the first time Google has been questioned about the use of news snippets and the inability of publishers to negotiate a fair share in the news distribution value chain.

In 2020, the Australian Government proposed a news media bargaining code to address the bargaining power imbalance between the Australian news media business and the two Big Techs (Google and Facebook). The Australian competition Watchdog said in a report that Google and Facebook are more than just distributors or pure intermediaries in the supply of news.

Google initially warned against withdrawing search engines from down-under, reluctantly depressed, and traded with publishers to pay for journalism. France has also asked Google to begin sincere negotiations with news publishers on paid content licenses to address the bargaining power imbalance.

The CCI has instructed the Secretary of Investigation (DG) to investigate and submit the investigation report within 60 days.

“What is stated in this order is not equivalent to a final statement of opinion regarding the merits of the case, and the DG conducts the investigation without any reliance on the observations made here. I will. “

