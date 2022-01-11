Google deliberately makes the product worse for its users.The reason may surprise you





Last week, the European Parliament Committee on Trade (ITC) ruled that Google infringed five patents held by Sonos in connection with the creation and management of speaker groups. ITC has placed an order to limit the import and sale of its various Nest smart speakers.

Sonos, of course, declared a complete victory because the patent was confirmed to be valid. ITC agrees that Google has stolen its technology for use in its products. The company wanted to pay royalties for technology that Google infringes.

After all, it may not be that much of a win for those involved. This is because instead of paying Sonos royalties, Google has decided to send a software update to the product in question to remove the patented feature.

Yes, Google is deliberately trying to make the product worse for its users because it doesn’t want to pay Sonos royalties because of the technology it abused.

For clarity, Sonos is not a patent troll. They are companies that scoop up patents and exist only to sue companies that infringe their intellectual property without ever releasing their own products. Sonos manufactures many products, many of which are considered one of the best in their class.

That’s because Sonos has put a lot of effort into developing technology and is now able to compete with much larger companies like Google.

In 2013, when Google was looking at ways to get music streaming services to work with Sonos speakers, the latter company looked inside the technology to search giants. It didn’t seem like a big deal at the time. Google didn’t make speakers and wasn’t involved in the smart home business at all.

It will take another year to acquire Nest as a way to enter the hardware business. According to Sonos, as a result of its internal appearance, Google “blindly and deliberately” copied the technology and incorporated it into its products.

The technology in question is related to the ability to connect speakers in groups and control the volume. Sonos has sued Google and asked the ITC to block the sale of Google’s products that infringe patents.

The logical conclusion (and what Sonos wanted) was that Google would either agree to use the technology or be forced to pay royalties. That would certainly have been the best result for both Sonos and the user. It could be said that it was the best for Google. Google will continue to include features that customers are familiar with.

Instead, Google has decided to remove the feature altogether. This is what Google had to say in a blog post:

A recent legal ruling has made some changes to the way the device is set up. [how] The speaker group features will continue to work. Some changes if you’re using the speaker group feature to control the volume of your Google Home app, if you’re using the Google Assistant to control your voice, or if you’re using it directly on your Nest Hub display. You will notice.

It’s an understatement. When Google says, “You’ll notice some changes,” it means that what you buy doesn’t do what it did when you paid for it. For example, these changes mean that you lose control over the volume of a group of speakers. Instead, you need to change each volume individually. You will also not be able to control speaker groups using the volume buttons on your phone.

They don’t seem to be a big deal, except that Google sold products with the ability to do those things and bought those speakers in the hope that people would do what they were promised. May be Instead of doing the right thing to pay Sonos a royalties, Google decided to remove the feature, degrading the user’s experience.

It’s amazing how Google (or, for that matter, other companies) is so stubborn and worsens the use of their products to avoid paying the most certainly trivial amount for a company of Google size. It should be. Basically, Google lost the battle, got lost, and decided to go home with a toy. The problem is that you have already sold those toys to your customers and are deliberately breaking them.

I’m sure there’s no lost love between Google and Sonos, but breaking your product, especially the one your customers have already bought, is a whole new level.

Again, I don’t know what’s wrong. It’s no surprise if a company is surprised at how bad a product is, or at the idea that a company will do so. In any case, making things worse for customers is one of the things companies should never do.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com's.

