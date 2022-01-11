7 Google Chrome Extensions to Make Your Work Easy | Technology





Google Chrome is 14 years old as the undisputed browser champion. According to the specialized portal Statista, two out of three Internet users will use 63.5% of the world total in 2021, but most users will consult Google from the home screen or go to Gmail or Google Drive. You are restricted to using the most basic features such as access. Or manage a large number of tabs comfortably. However, this browser offers endless possibilities to facilitate everyday tasks, especially in work and academic environments. You can download the following 7 suggestions and many more for free from the Chrome Web Store.

MsinformacinLanguageTool

This extension is a very easy-to-use spell checker and grammar checker. Once installed, there is little else to do. As soon as you type something in your computer, LanguageTool will launch and run, checking all the text. Throughout your writing, you will see one or more red traffic lights indicating that there is an error to watch out for. Clicking on that callsign opens a window showing all the questions raised by the fixer. Never fix anything yourself. Just point out what to check so you can determine if it’s a mistake. LanguageTool works with tools that create both Google Docs and Tweets. This tool checks the spelling of many languages.

An example of a fix proposed by LanguageTool. Google translator

Google’s header translation tool is also available as an extension. If installed, users don’t have to open and search a new tab every time the translator needs it, as they did until that moment, but instead select the extension with the puzzle piece symbol. A small window will appear when you insert the word or phrase you want to translate. At the same location, you can choose the option to translate the entire page.

forest

This extension can be synced with the Forest mobile application if you have one, but if not, it can only be used on your computer without any problems. This tool aims to focus on the task and avoid digital distribution, you can set a time-limited concentration time (minimum 10 minutes) and block certain web pages during that time. .. You can activate various intensive modes, such as for work and study. When a user tries to access a blocked web page, the tree is displayed and inaccessible, but the user can also surrender. When you press that button, the tree will die and you will have to start growing again next time. The longer the stopwatch is on, the longer the tree will grow. Unlike apps, extensions are free.

List of pages locked by Forest.DarkReader

As telecommuting has become an important part of our lives, we spend more time in front of computers during (and outside) working hours. Dark Reader is a traditional dark mode that is already built into many mobile devices, but it is a form of extension for this browser. Its mission is to help our eyes rest, or at least to weaken the light emitted from the screen, and its activation and deactivation is the same as clicking on the extension menu. It’s as easy as that.

Zoom scheduler

Face-to-face work has recovered in the last few months, but video Hangouts are still part of our daily routine, and Zoom has become an indispensable tool for many. The extensions provided by this platform to Chrome allow you to schedule or start meetings very quickly. You don’t have to search the Zoom website or download the application. You can use these two features in your browser’s extension menu. Once downloaded, you can simply enter your email address if you already have one, and create one if you don’t. You can use this tool to save time and increase efficiency.

Todoist

This extension becomes Notepad in the browser itself. To use it, the user must register or log in by email after installation. Select from the Extensions menu to see the open notebooks for the day. Tasks can be added to that blank page and struck through when the task is complete. It also allows you to set productivity goals, making it a useful tool for all workers who want to organize their tasks or think their organization is essential. One of the most useful features offered is the ability to add a website as a task. This allows you to add a URL if you are viewing a page that you will need later and the user does not want to lose track of that page. Save it to Notepad as a task.

Todoist.AdBlock extension

Well-known ad blockers are a useful tool for users who don’t need to close the pop-up window that appears on the web page they browse. By blocking unwanted ads, loading time will be reduced. In addition, this extension will help block trackers and enhance user privacy as described on the official website. This can be used to more reliably navigate sites that do not guarantee user safety.

Installing this extension in your Chrome browser does not block all ads. Ads embedded in windows and banners other than videos and pop-ups will not disappear, but will greatly improve the user experience. Of course, if you don’t temporarily restrict the use of AdBlock, some websites will block user access. This means that you need to pause at the extension tab, which looks like a puzzle piece in the upper left corner, to access some pages. Then you need to click on the three dots and select Pause on this website. In this way, you can access that particular site without disabling the extension.

