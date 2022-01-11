Digital Innovation Key to India’s Comprehensive Growth: Microsoft





New Delhi: As India survives the Covid-19 outbreak, technology not only bridges social and economic gaps, but also drives innovation and transformation, working together to bring inclusive growth to all. Provide an opportunity. I said here on Tuesday.

At Microsoft’s annual Future Ready event, Maheshwari said, “Technology intensity is the driving force behind future readiness for small businesses and the industry as a whole, which is further accelerated by pandemics.” I did.

From trends such as the Metaverse, Zero Trust Security and Hybrid Workplaces, experts emphasized the need to accelerate the technology intensity of businesses and organizations to realize India’s vision of becoming a truly digital economy. ..

“Starting with JanDhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity, from an Indian stack perspective to biometrics, e-lockers and digital signatures, we’ve really grown and evolved,” said CEO Amitabh Kant. I am saying. Niti Aayog.

“As far as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is concerned, linking all these banks has revolutionized. Looking at FinTech’s move, many young unicorns have really transformed the insurance industry and even the stock market,” he said. I told the virtual audience.

India produces at least three unicorns a month.

“We were able to do this because our young entrepreneurs are using it to take advantage of this data and make a technological leap. That’s what India has to do. With the size and size of data in India and its use cases not found in other countries, we need to make a leap forward in all these new technology areas, whether metaverse or artificial intelligence, “Kant said. I emphasized.

Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, said India can use technology to prevent, predict, access and afford medical care without compromising empathy and trust.

“Technology provides rich people with what they always had in a better format, while technology provides poor people and things they never dreamed of. It democratizes healthcare. It’s the beauty of technology for, “he emphasized.

In the session, Tata Sands Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that accelerating the “bridge” is the way forward.

“When we see people in all disciplines adopting digitalization, that’s happening. Now the key is how to connect AI and machine learning to more people. Which AI, machine learning, cloud? He said how to leverage it to work for all kinds of professionals in urban and rural areas.

