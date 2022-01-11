Gurman: Apple is likely to hold a virtual event in March or April to announce the iPhone SE 3.





Apple is reportedly already planning its first event in 2022. According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is currently planning to hold an event in March or April to announce the new iPhone SE model with 5G connectivity.

In the latest version of his PowerOn newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple is likely to hold a virtual event in March or April, based on what it hears from sources.

Apple is preparing for the first virtual event in 2022. Apple’s first virtual event in 2022 will take place in just a few months and is likely to take place in either March or April, Im said.

What should i expect? At least it’s probably the new iPhone SE. Apple led the current iPhone SE at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

As for what to expect at this event, Gurman writes that he will focus on the new iPhone SE. In support of reports from sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo, Gurman states that the iPhone SE is visually similar to the current iPhone SE (based on the iPhone 8). The changes will be made in the form of an internal upgrade, including a new chip and the first 5G connection.

Apple is also working on the next round of Apple Silicon Macs, including the new Mac Pro and the new MacBook Air. It’s not yet known if these Macs will be announced at this March / April event.

Finally, as you can imagine, Gurman speculates that Apple’s second event of the year will be WWDC in June. At WWDC, Apple is likely to announce iOS 16 (Sydney), tvOS 16 (Paris), macOS 13 (Rome), watchOS 9 (Kincaid), but what new features will be introduced in these updates? Has not been announced yet.

And while some hoped that this year’s WWDC event could take place directly, Gurman said, “It’s almost certain that the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference will be virtualized for the third consecutive year.” I am writing.

Check out the full summary here for more details on what to expect from the new 3rd generation iPhone SE.

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2022/01/09/apple-virtual-event-iphone-se-3-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos