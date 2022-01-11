Google launches details on new features in monthly Google Play system updates





Now you know which exact update to blame when something breaks

Apart from Pixels’ monthly security patches, Google frequently publishes updates to the Google Play system for Android devices. We tend to fix bugs and add new features to many core OS components such as location services, emergency alerts, contacts / data synchronization, and more. This feature is part of Project Mainline, which first debuted on Android 10. Update some Android components without deploying a new OS build or requiring mobile operator approval. Most users are unaware of building a new Google Play system because it is automatically installed in the background. However, if you’re a curious type, your company has a support page detailing the improvements for each new build.

Google Play system updates apply to smartphones, tablets, Wear OS watches, Android Auto, and other Google-certified Android devices. That’s why the change logs on Google’s support page (via 9to5Google) show improvements across several different devices. Builds of the Play system have been deployed for several years, but the company only lists changes since December 2021. This page also introduces improvements to the monthly updates for the Play Store and Play Services.

The December 2021 update improves “battery life, device connectivity, network usage, privacy, stability, security, and updatable”. The January 2022 update includes improvements to the time zone management system and support for changes to new daylight savings time transitions in some countries. To check the version of the Google Play system installed on your Android smartphone[設定]>[セキュリティ]>[GooglePlayシステムアップデート]Go to.This option is for Samsung phones[設定]>[生体認証とセキュリティ]>[GooglePlayシステムアップデート]It is under. These updates are usually installed automatically in the background and you only need to reboot for the changes to take effect.

Like monthly breaking news, Google seems to be updating its support page every month, so you can see which exact build is the cause when something goes wrong.

