How the device works and why security concerns arise

Taipei, Taipei-2021/09/24: After the launch of the new iPhone 13 series mobile phones, a woman passed the Apple logo in the A13 Apple Store building in Taipei. (Photo courtesy of Walid Berrazeg / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Washington-AppleAirTag is a device created to help people track misplaced items. However, seemingly harmless tools are used in part to track people and commit car theft. As authorities investigate these incidents, devices raise privacy and security concerns.

What is Apple AirTag?

Apple AirTag is a coin-sized device used to help people find personal belongings. AirTag can be attached to a key or backpack, making it relatively easy for consumers to track their belongings.

The following Apple products are required for AirTag to work: iPhoneSE, iPhone 6s or later, iPod touch with iOS 14.5, iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Air 2 or later, iPhone mini 4 or later with iOS 14.5.

The starting price for AirTags is $ 29 for the base model. More expensive versions of the device are available in the form of AirTag Hermès at prices ranging from $ 299 to $ 449.

Security and security concerns related to Apple AirTags

Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, said a stranger planted an Apple AirTag on her coat while at a bar in New York City on January 7. Nader said someone followed her for hours, even when she went home alone.

According to Nader, she put a coat behind the chair and believed it was when someone dropped it. When she went to another New York City bar, she said she had stalked her for five hours.

In Michigan, on December 15, 2021, a man who received a phone notification that he was being tracked by an unknown AirTag used that notification to sound the AirTag and place the device under the car. did. FOX2 Detroit reported that criminals would track the target vehicle and choose the ideal time to steal it.

According to FOX26 Houston, a Mississippi woman is tracking her location on a mobile phone on December 27, 2021, using a device installed on or near her property. I received a notification.

In Austin, Texas, on December 9, 2021, a man found an Apple AirTag between the passenger seat of a truck and the center console. He reportedly bought what was stolen. In addition, Canadian police reported that five car theft cases related to this device have been investigated since September 2021.

Are Apple AirTags considered GPS trackers?

Apple AirTag is created to prevent unwanted tracking. According to Apple’s website, AirTag sends Bluetooth signals detected by “Find Mynetwork” devices. These devices send the AirTag location to iCloud. Apple users can access the Find My app to view it on a map. The technology company said the process is anonymous and encrypted to protect privacy.

How to find Apple AirTag in your car

Apple AirTag uses Bluetooth signals for Apple devices to find them. According to FOX5 New York, it uses a Bluetooth tracker for iOS to scan the surrounding area to determine if the Apple Air Tag is nearby.

What should the driver do?

FOX10 Phoenix spoke with Canadian police on December 3, 2021 to discuss what drivers can do to protect themselves.

According to the York Regional Police, drivers need to:

Use a steering wheel lock to park the car in a locked garage Use a high quality video surveillance system to prevent thieves from accessing the car and install a data port lock to reprogram the car keys Inspect the vehicle on a regular basis

FOX2 Detroit, FOX5 New York, FOX26 Houston and FOX10 Phoenix contributed to this story.

This story was reported by Washington DC

