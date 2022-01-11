Israel boosts 11 space technology startups with nearly $ 6 million in grants





The Israel Space Agency, the Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology, and the Israeli Innovation Agency (IIA) have announced on Thursday that 11 companies developing innovative space technology will be awarded 18.5 million NIS ($ 5.94 million). Approved.

Since 2012, 62 R & D projects have already been granted a total of approximately 160 million NIS ($ 51.3 million). According to the announcement, approved companies will bear 20-50% of R & D expenses, and SMEs and companies using products designed specifically for space will receive 60-85%.

This program boosts the Israeli space technology market, “encourages the use of existing technology in space, reduces knowledge gaps about what is happening in the global space market, and enhances the competitiveness of the Israeli industry. Aims to increase the use of the accumulated scientific knowledge of the Israeli industry. From space technology. “

The two companies will eventually reimburse IIA through the payment of royalties from sales when the product reaches the commercial stage.

Winners selected to receive this grant include the Eicha communication system, which is researching advanced Internet of Things (IoT) communication systems using satellites. Paxis, a company whose SpaceSiC Triennale project deals with the development of advanced ceramic materials for manufacturing complex 3D bodies and structures from silicon carbide for satellite and space applications. Terra Space Lab, a company working on space shuttle scanners with multispectral infrared antennas. NSL Communications is developing antenna technology to transform the efficiency of communications services. GorillaLink, a company that combines satellite communications for IoT solutions. GreenOnyx is a company that grows fresh superfoods on spacecraft for astronauts on deep space missions. A company that captures unknowns using semiconductor devices (SCDs) and hyperspectral space cameras. Space Plasmatics, a company that develops electric ignition systems for microsatellite. NewRocket, a company that creates space ignition systems for launching large satellites. Ramon.Space, a company that develops supercomputer systems to enhance deep space missions. And Helios, a company that develops technology to produce oxygen and metal from the lunar soil.

The world’s space industry is undergoing a real revolution. The market is expected to double in the last decade and grow to $ 1 trillion in the next few years. Israel has clear advantages in the space industry, especially in the security arena, said Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Minister of State for Science and Technology for Innovation.

