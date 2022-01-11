Gmail has been installed over 10 billion times on Android, and it’s the fourth Google app to do this.





The Gmail app on Android has become the fourth Google application with 10 billion installs. The only other Google apps that exceed the milestone are the Google Play Services app, YouTube, and Google Maps.

Google’s popular email app for Android phones, the Gmail app, has been popular with Android users since it was released in 2004. Also, the Gmail app, the default app for many new Android smartphones, has grown over the years to become an important addition to productivity apps for both students and professionals.

The app is no longer just an email client, it has the ability to become an all-round communication platform with enhanced integration with other Google services such as Meet and Hangouts.

Several alternatives from Google itself have also appeared in Gmail over the years, and as a result, it may have taken some time to reach 10 billion installs. This includes Google’s Inbox app. This app was very popular at first, but eventually it was discontinued. There is also a Gmail Lite app. It’s a lightweight product that offers all the important features of the default Gmail app for low-end devices such as entry-level budget smartphones.

As pointed out in the Android Police report, the next Google app with over 10 billion could be the Chrome browser for Android. Popular browsers are common on most Android smartphones these days and are also the default browser app for smartphones by many OEMs. Known for its excellent tab management and ever-growing feature set, Chrome is one of the most popular browsers today.

