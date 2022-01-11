Why do JD Vance and DJ Swarelingen say Google should be a carrier?





“Ensuring fairness on our dominant internet platform is essential to our democracy,” said JD Vance and DJ Swarelingen.

JD Vance and DJ Swearlingen | Guest Columnist

Note from Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson: This is a column submitted by a candidate running for election. The publication does not constitute the approval of the dispatched editorial board for the expressed views.

A case filed in Delaware County Court could reduce Google’s worst anti-consumer practices. Attorney General Dave Yost has wisely launched a proceeding in court asking the court to regulate Google as a “general carrier.” This is a legal category that applies to trains, airlines and telephones.

Details: Theodore Decker: Attorney General Dave Yost is destined to chase Google and obscure us

General carriers have a legal obligation to serve everything under the same conditions without discrimination.

We believe that Google must follow the same standards.

Regulating Google as a carrier is an important first step towards a fairer Internet. Therefore, we worked with the Claremont Institute to file Amikas to assist Ohio in this proceeding.

You can protect your Ohio competition by prohibiting Google from discriminating against competitors when displaying search results.

Google shouldn’t be able to take advantage of it to prioritize its business over compromising competition.

However, this proceeding is necessary, but it is only the first step.

Google and its subsidiary YouTube have a long and disgusting record of discriminating and oppressing politicians and views they dislike, from Senators Ted Cruz and Darrell Issa to Republican supporters and supporters. increase.

Details: Ohio is suing Google to declare an internet company a utility

As a common carrier, Google is obliged to refrain from discriminating against users as well as competitors.

This means that Google and its subsidiary YouTube will no longer be able to discriminate on the basis of political or religious views. A favorable court ruling could be the beginning of a sea of ​​change in the fairness of the Internet in Ohio, the country.

Details: Ohio Republicans want to prevent Facebook and Twitter from “censoring” users

Ensuring the fairness of our dominant internet platform is essential to our democracy.

As the Supreme Court declared, the Internet is today’s “modern town square.” All citizens and all political views must be treated as non-discriminatory within the square.

Otherwise, our democratic discourse will be tilted and further polarized as a nation.

Google argued in court that there was no precedent for “the court determined that the company was a utility and therefore had to comply with the obligations created by the court, not the legislature.”

That is not true.

In the past, courts often declared common carriers to businesses and imposed common law obligations such as prohibition of discrimination and interconnection. The problem in this case is accurate.

Details: Senator Ted Cruz says it was a “mistake” to call January 6 a “terrorist attack” after the Republican blowback.

In Ohio, it’s the court’s job to determine which industry is a common carrier. It’s true that regulators have made most decisions about general carriers in recent years, but Ohio courts have never abandoned their judicial obligation to regulate general carriers, and Congress has restricted this obligation. not.

Details: Google invests $ 1 billion to buy land as part of expanding its data center in the Columbus region

The United States has a long tradition of securing competitive markets, and the dominant Internet companies treat users and competitors in a fair and non-discriminatory way. Previously, the General Carriers Act and other consumer protections protected farmers and livestock producers from the unscrupulous and exploitative behavior of railroads.

Today, various network industries are threatening Ohio’s industry and employment. But we need to respond with the same courage.

JD Vance is running for the US Senate from Ohio. He grew up in Middletown, Ohio and wrote the best-selling book “Hillbilly Elegy.”

DJ Swearingen, R-Huron, is a member of the Ohio State Representative and has been servicing District 89 since 2019.

