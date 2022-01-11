India investigates Google for unfair dealings with news publishers





According to a TechCrunch article released last Friday by Manish Singh, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has complained from news publishers claiming that advertising giants’ online search contracts impose unfair conditions on them. He said he would investigate Google after receiving the news.

CCI claims that Google controls certain online services, and preliminarily considers Google to be in breach of national antitrust laws, and Google has to deal with paid licenses and negotiations for content. It points out new rules abroad that require fair negotiations with news publishers. Inequality of power.

The petitioner is the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), an organization consisting of the digital divisions of India’s largest media company. According to DNPA, members get more than half of their traffic from online searches, and Google’s dominant position puts publishers at a disadvantage.

According to the association’s complaint, when Google displays the news headline snippet, it limits the number of visits to the member’s website, resulting in limited advertising revenue. Conversely, DNPA has accused Google of making huge profits from ads placed on result pages while enhancing search algorithms for large numbers of search queries.

TechCrunch reported on CCI’s orders, saying Indian news publishers were essentially forced to accept the terms provided by Google. This is because the company is a gateway between various news publishers and news readers. The order said it would be catastrophic for DNPA members to abandon the traffic generated by its search engine because of Google’s dominance in the market.

According to TechCrunch, the survey is CCI’s latest tech-related survey in recent weeks. The 2021 deadline reportedly ordered an investigation into Apples App Store practices.

