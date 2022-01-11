See what’s new in Google Play System Update for Android





Google has begun sharing monthly updates on Google Play system patches and new update systems such as recently released Android smartphones and tablets.

One of Google’s biggest commitments to Android in recent years is to facilitate some operating system updates, eliminate intermediaries as much as possible, and provide updates directly to customers. Originally called the project mainline, it is now sometimes called “Google Play System Update” or “Google System Update”.

These updates are automatically downloaded and installed by the Play Store, and the installation is complete when you decide to restart your phone. Generally speaking, the system is designed to be overlooked. This is a goal that Google has achieved with relative success.

Google has begun these new Android updates with a new support page detailing the new features of the patch related to Google Play. This includes official Google system updates, as well as changes to the Play Store and Play services.

The Google Play system has been updated for several years, but the first update with shared details was in December 2021, fixing everything from phones and tablets to Wear OS and Android Auto.

[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] Bug fixes for device connectivity, safety and emergencies, systems management and diagnostics, and media-related services.

System management service updates that improve battery life, device connectivity, network usage, privacy, stability, security, and updatable.

Meanwhile, regarding the January update, Google states that there have been some changes in the way Android handles daylight savings time changes around the world.

Updates to the time zone management system have added support for changing new daylight savings time transitions in different countries.

As it has been shared so far, it seems that Google will publish information about the latest updates every month.

