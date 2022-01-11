Chromebooks are evolving, but there is no Assistant Discover





Google Discover is a great and quick way for most Android smartphone users (especially Pixel users) to see what’s happening in the world around them. Swipe your phone’s home screen once from left to right to generate a wealth of old and new content without having to open the Google News app.

In search, users enter search terms to search for useful information related to the query, but Discover takes a different approach. Instead of responding to queries and displaying results, Discover displays content primarily based on what Google’s automated systems believe are in good agreement with the user’s interests.

As a highly personalized feed, Discover proactively tailors to your interests and displays content that suits those interests. Discover content is automatically updated as new content is published, but Discover is designed to display all sorts of useful content from across the web, not just newly published content. ..

Difference between Discover and Search Google Search Central

I and others have come to like Discover, despite all the shortcomings. As we diverge and use more Google hardware, it feels strange that other devices are left without it. Specifically, today I would like to ask you a question on your behalf. Hey, where are Google, Discover for Chromebooks?

As Chrome OS continues to evolve and useful features such as calendar widgets and redesigned notification sections are added, Discover continues to return to this idea of ​​moving to the operating system. In many cases, you need to be honest. People probably won’t notice the exclusion, it’s strange that it doesn’t yet exist on Google’s own laptop. Sure, why isn’t Discover when almost all of the core assistant experience is fully integrated into the Chromebook?

When I created a mockup of how calendar widgets and assistant snapshots look on Chromebooks, I had a plan to burn the visual view of snapshot notifications directly to the device shelf, where I also mocked up Discover content. .. please think about it. There are two other places where the latter is better suited.

First and foremost, perhaps most obvious, Google Discover will look natural in a new tab page in the Chrome browser. The company has already tested this kind of article on Android and I don’t use it much in the phone form factor, but I think it tends to check on laptops. However, things can get pretty fast and cluttered with new tab page modules such as Drive, Photo Memories, Recipes, Tasks, and Shopping.

So here’s my best suggestion for the development team to burn Assistant Discover directly into the new Chrome OS Productivity Launcher. The new launcher takes up less horizontal space and is prepared to be the perfect place for assistant suggestions such as news. Given that the search bar already has the Google Assistant feature, that makes perfect sense.

Google Discover on Android

Of course, this should be able to be toggled on and off, at least initially. Where can I place the Discover content in the launcher and my app is already there. You may ask. Well, I don’t understand why Google can’t put a second tab at the top of the launcher. You can access this tab by clicking or swiping from left to right.

First, on the keyboard[すべて]Use the button to open the launcher to see the app and swipe to see the latest information about the world. Tap this content to launch your site in Chrome right away. In the near future, we need to create a mockup to visualize this.

In addition, adding Discover to your Chromebook Productivity Launcher also provides Google with a way to view collection content, Chrome journeys, recently viewed web pages and tab groups, assistant settings, and more, as shown in the image above.

Now I realize that for many, this will feel like an extra, unnecessary mess, but I think the benefits far outweigh the extra visual tab elements. Again, I think it’s perfect for toggles that can be toggled on and off in the Settings app. After canceling the assistant’s voice search from the launcher, the developer can also view the Discover content instead of the tab. What I’m saying is that there are choices.

My biggest complaint is that it doesn’t seem to be a feature on their radar, and that’s just a shame. I enjoy Google Assistant Discover every day. Even if we continue to deny that this is our goal, we believe it will provide an opportunity for companies to continue operating system integration.

