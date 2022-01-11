Eight innovations that will impact the consumer market in 2022





Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and each change impacts the consumer market in different ways. Every year, innovations are introduced that impact the market in ways some people never imagined.

With the end of 2021, experts in all industries look forward to innovations that will dominate the market next year. Below, eight members of the Young Entrepreneur Council will join to share the innovations they believe will have the greatest impact on the market in 2022.

Members of the Young Entrepreneurs Council share the 2022 technology forecast.

1. AI development

In my opinion, it should be the continuous development of automation and artificial intelligence. This has to do with consumers when it comes to customer service. The number of people in charge of customer service systems is gradually decreasing, and AI is in charge instead. In the past, this could have been frustrating for users, but the speed AI is developing makes it possible, so you can’t even say it often. It makes it easier to navigate the market by providing consumers with a faster and easier way to answer questions and solve problems. From a business perspective, it also means that employees can be more productive. It just makes it easier for consumers to navigate the world of e-commerce in the future, which is good news for everyone. –Nick Venditti, StitchGolf

2. Home medical monitoring

I recently came across the wonderful invention that a crib is equipped with a device that monitors everything from a baby’s sleep pattern to body temperature. And parents will get the latest information on their phone to help them react faster to their children. Such inventions are on the rise, which means an unprecedented level of care for the vulnerable in our society. Not only does this benefit those in need of such help, but it also benefits families and many others. In this way, we can expect a significant improvement in people’s quality of life. -Syed Balkhi, WP Beginner

3. Extension of NFT

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) play a major role. Whether you think it’s a bubble or not, we’re ready to expand it this year. Companies operating in the visual space, whether products or services, have the opportunity to connect with a larger audience in a broader field. It will completely change the situation of who is talking to new demographics online and then offline. –Maryana Grinshpun, Mammoth Projects

4. Use of QR code

The QR code will exist forever. But with the use of barcode menus in Covid and restaurants, for example, there is a lot of new energy around them. Companies are beginning to realize that QR codes can be used as access points to their products and websites, making them well suited for tracking. They may not be the most beloved in the world, but everyone now knows how to use them. This year, the deployment and use of this type of QR code will have a significant impact on the market and is suitable for enterprises to utilize. -Cody Candee, bounce

5. AR / VR application

I have a great belief in augmented reality / virtual reality (AR / VR) technology and its power to transform e-commerce in the coming years. Yes, I’ve heard about AR and VR for a while, but market statistics predict that companies around the world will increasingly use AR and VR in the coming years, with the industry at around 3,000 in 2024 alone. It will grow to 100 million dollars. From virtual showrooms to 360 product catalogs to reduce revenue with apps to try before you buy, AR and VR technologies have numerous applications that provide an immersive experience in commerce. -Daria Gonzalez, Wunderdogs

6. Popular RFID technology

Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology will go beyond supply chain management. We have already seen manufacturing (smart factory) and retail (pre-sales and post-sales) use cases, but these use cases will grow as technology costs fall and become more adaptable. A long list of distribution, inventory management, fulfillment, and other logistics applications reduces labor needs, increases productivity, and reduces costs. In addition, businesses and consumers have access to detailed information about where the product came from (completely tracking the entire supply chain for reliability), product content (for accuracy), etc. (for marketing). I can do it. –Jonathan Prichard, MattressInsider.com

7. Voice search technology

Voice search technology is one of the innovations that could have a significant impact on the consumer market next year. People are already leveraging this technology to redefine ways of shopping, sending messages, searching for information, and more. This percentage of customers who use voice search will only increase, which will change the way companies SEO. -Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

8. Use of big data

By 2022, big data will play a vital role in how business owners reach shoppers. You have all the tools you need to better understand your audience’s goals and issues through your data. As more and more people invest in this technology, we see fundamental advances that change the way we reach and engage with existing customers and prospects. Big data, for example, enhances personalization by allowing business owners to easily create accurate customer personas. The vast majority of shoppers want more personalized content and offers, so it’s easy to see how this benefits marketers and consumers in all industries. -Chris Christoff, Monster Insights

