Pressure from peers to use iMessage?Talking Tech Podcast





Press Play on the player above to listen to the podcast and follow the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated and edited for clarity in its current format. There may be some differences between voice and text.

Details: Daily News, True Crime, and Other USA TODAY Podcasts

Hello listeners. This is Brett Molina. Welcome to Talking Tech.

If you own an iPhone and have a text message that I’m 99% sure you have, you are the person sending you a text message from your iPhone and Android, or any other smartphone. If you’re receiving a text message from your iPhone and you’re using iMessage, the text bubble will pop up in blue. If you are using an Android smartphone, the text bubble will pop up in green. Google argues that the distinction led to “companion pressure and bullying” that ultimately gave Apple’s iMessage a clear advantage in terms of what smartphone people use and the text messaging platform they use. ing. I write about this in a story you can read at tech.USAtoday.com.

Heroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of Google products, including Android, wrote on Twitter that Apple’s efforts to lock users to the iMessage platform are a “documented strategy.” This corresponds to a report published in The Wall Street Journal. Also, about how teens were reluctant to switch from iPhone to Android and regret having made the switch because of the green text bubble indicating that they are using an Android device. Also talked. Very appealing because we’ve described examples where some Android users weren’t able to join group chats because of iMessage, and many iPhone users were excluded because they didn’t like to see green text bubbles. is. Here’s a quote from Rockheimer, this is what he said on Twitter. “Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for companies that have humanity and fairness as a core part of marketing.”

Android’s primary account also jumped at sharing this tweet, with its own statement that “IMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages should connect us. And there is a solution.” rice field. I contacted Apple. I couldn’t immediately ask for comments on these statements.

Apple’s website has a support page that explains why you see green and blue text bubbles. If it’s green, it’s basically an SMS text message. This is basically from an Android phone or another external smartphone, not iMessage. And, of course, if you own an Android smartphone, you know that Apple doesn’t offer iMessage on devices other than its own. If you have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, these are places where you can use iMessage, and so can your Mac. I don’t want to forget my Mac.

Now, we’ve seen a lot of stories in the past, but over the years, this isn’t a new phenomenon. About iPhone users who really like the blue text bubble on the green. There was one story I read and an example on Twitter. I think high school students talked about how they got their Android smartphones, participated in group chats, and were locked out of the group. People chat because they didn’t like to see the green text bubble. This seems really wild to me, but it happens.

On the other hand, Google, like most mobile phones and smartphones, offers SMS on many phones, but Google has its own RCS text message, which stands for Rich Communication System, as a way to update when upgrading. We are also promoting the platform. This is clearly a problem, not only for SMS, but also as a better competitor to iMessage. It also reminds us that these tech companies really want to lock you into their ecosystem, which makes it even more difficult if you decide to leave. Consider Apple as an example. If you have an iPhone, a Mac, iCloud, Apple Music, or an Apple TV, all of these services are connected to Apple. If so, and you tell yourself, what do you know? I want to switch to Android. It’s pretty difficult. And it feels like a lot of effort to unspool those threads and go ahead and actually switch.

The same is true for Google. Gmail, the myriad of other services they offer. Once trapped, it can be really difficult or it can be a daunting task to get out. And, of course, many of these devices tend to be less friendly than others. Of course, these companies don’t want you to use an Android Phone and then an Apple service in combination. And this and this are a little tricky. right?

Of course, they want all of you to be trapped in this ecosystem. But again, this is another good example of companies like Apple and Google actually trying to lock you in one place. That way, you are an eternal customer and you don’t want to leave. But listener, let’s hear from you. Any comments, questions, or show ideas? Have you ever used iMessage with blue text bubbles and green text bubbles? I want to ask. Please tell me on Twitter. @ brettmolina23.

Don’t forget to subscribe and rate, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher wherever podcasts are available. Please do not forget. Would you like to deliver technical news directly to your inbox? Subscribe to the TalkingTech newsletter. It comes out every Thursday. Go to newsletters.USAtoday.com. You are listening to Talking Tech. Tomorrow we’ll be back with another quick hit from the world of technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2022/01/11/peer-pressure-use-imessage-talking-tech-podcast/9168541002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos