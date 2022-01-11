Google discovers national-level attack on iPhone





When it comes to mobile security, users are routinely warned to be very careful and avoid suspicious links, emails, and attachments. However, the increase in clickless attacks circumvents these soft defenses.

Google recently delved into one such attack that hit the iPhone. It rates it as one of the most technically sophisticated exploits we’ve ever seen, and further shows that its functionality (one vendor) is comparable to what was previously thought. Increasingly, according to Google’s advisory, only a handful of nation-states have access.

The most scary part of the Google report and many scary parts is that it violates one of the unwritten rules of security alerts. In other words, it is not optimal to report the details of an attack without effective defense. I agree with Google here. Details need to be discussed so that the community can defend itself more quickly.

NSO is documented to provide clients with zero-click exploit technology. With this technology, even the most tech-savvy targets who may not click on phishing links are completely unaware that they are being targeted. No user action is required in the zero-click scenario. That is, the attacker does not need to send a phishing message. This exploit works silently in the background. There is no way to prevent exploits from zero-click exploits other than not using the device. It’s an unprotected weapon.

With that comforting idea, let’s dive into the details.

Graphics that are not really graphics

The company behind the software used in these attacks, NSO, has been reported to use fake GIF tricks to target a vulnerability in the CoreGraphicsPDF parser. The file has a .gif extension, but it is not a GIF image file. This name is designed only to prevent users from worrying.

The ImageIO library is used to infer and parse the correct format of the source file, ignoring the file extension altogether. With this fake gif trick, over 20 image codecs suddenly become part of iMessage’s zero-click attack surface. This involves a very vague and complex format, perhaps hundreds of thousands of lines of code exposed remotely.

As Google pointed out, it’s difficult to stop these attacks. Blocking all GIF images is unlikely to prove effective. First, these files aren’t really GIFs. The simplest approach is to use a GIF extension to block everything, but a malicious user simply switches to another harmless sound extension.

(Note: According to a Google report, Apple is trying to disable GIF attacks through a patch released in 2021. Apple is reachable from the IMTranscoder Agent since iOS 14.8.1 (October 26, 2021). It reports that it completely restricts the ImageIO format. Since iOS 15.0 (September 20, 2021), the GIF code path has been removed from the IMTranscoderAgent. GIF decoding is done entirely within BlastDoor.

Compression technology

This is about a common legitimate tactic for reducing the size of a file by replacing some of the repeated characters. This goes a little weed: this gives the current destination page JBIG2Bitmap an unknown, but very large h value. This has the effect of unbounding the drawing canvas, as its h value is used for border checking and is supposed to reflect the allocated size of the page backing buffer. This means that subsequent JBIG2 segment commands can read and write memory outside the original boundaries of the page backing buffer.

result?

By rendering a 4-byte bitmap with the correct canvas coordinates, you can write to all the fields on the page JBIG2Bitmap, and by carefully choosing new values ​​for w, h, and line, you can choose any from the page backing buffer. You can write to the offset. At this point, you can also write to any absolute memory address if you know the offset from the page backing buffer. But how to calculate these offsets? So far, this exploit has proceeded in a very similar way to the standard scripting language exploit, which in Javascript can result in an unlimited ArrayBuffer object with memory access. However, in such cases, the attacker could execute arbitrary Javascript. Obviously this can be used to calculate offsets and perform arbitrary calculations. How do you do that with a single pass image parser? In practice, this means that you can apply AND, OR, XOR, and XNOR logical operators between memory areas at any offset from the JBIG2Bitmap backing buffer of the current page. And because it’s unlimited, it’s possible to perform these logical operations on memory at offsets outside any range.

This is a coding issue that allows an attacker to break in and execute malicious code. This information is important because it not only allows the coder to avoid this hole from time to time, but also gives the software something concrete to find and block.

Off-range attacks

Another Google point: JBIG2 does not have a scripting function, but when combined with the vulnerability, it has a function to emulate the circuit of any logic gate running in any memory. So why not use it to build your own computer architecture and script? That’s exactly what this exploit does. Use over 70,000 segment commands that define logical bit operations to define a small computer architecture with features such as registers and full 64-bit adders and comparators. Use these commands to search memory and perform arithmetic operations. It’s not as fast as Javascript, but it’s basically computationally equivalent. The sandbox escape exploit bootstrap operation is written to be performed in this logic, all performed in this strange emulated environment created from a single decompression path via a JBIG2 stream. Will be done.

Google is quite right when it claims that something like this is approaching nation-state evil. But at least these details will help the CIO and CISO start avoiding it.

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3646228/google-finds-a-nation-state-level-of-attacks-on-iphone.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos