Innovation Quality and Sustainability: New sizes and colors from Ariostea’s Ultra Pietre collection





High-tech ceramics are one of the most important covering materials in 2022, thanks to their technical and aesthetic performance.

Very versatile, practical and lightweight, the high-tech ceramic rub can be used to cover walls and floors indoors or outdoors and create custom-made furniture.

This variety of different applications matches several other materials in contemporary design, for example, surfaces that maintain aesthetic continuity with each other, in line with the latest new mix and match trends in interior design and architecture. Or you can create exciting and unexpected material combinations.

The most widely regarded quality definitely includes the range of sizes available, giving designers ample creative flexibility.

These new slabs are based on the standard size used in modern designs to optimize processing and installation and reduce scrap at construction sites.

This is a very important consideration in the green philosophy that has always highlighted many brands, including the Iris Ceramica Group and Ariostea, a pioneer in the sustainable vision of building materials with zero emission plants. Based on these foundations, a new series of surface covers in 270×120 and 120×120 cm sizes will be added to the range of ceramic maxi slabs already available. Their most important qualities include simplification of installation due to their ease of transportation, upstairs transfer, and handling during the installation process.

The 270×120 cm slab size meets the height requirements of the living space and is ideal as a wall covering for all types of projects.

Ideally laid to the ceiling, which is equivalent to a standard room height of 270 cm, eliminates cuts and scraps. Especially recommended for refurbishment projects as it “makes it easier to refurbish floors and walls without the need to remove existing materials”.

These three highly practical materials are textured and available in sizes 300×100, 100×100, and the new 270×120 and 120×120 slabs.

Pietra Divals is a “Mitter Europe-like” surface reminiscent of Alpine rocks with bold, irregular, pale stripes on a medium gray background. Inspired by the famous stones of the Apuan Alps, the Cardoso collection stands out with a uniform dark ash gray background and subtle white tones on-tone stripes. Cremarna is a bright material with irregular bright inclusions and dark speckles that stand out against a neutral beige background, creating a very contemporary feel.

The three collections add a vast ultra-range stone effect surface to Ariosteas to simply and elegantly fit a variety of spaces and atmospheres, from homes to wellness centers, offices and public facilities.

Marco Private

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.floornature.com/ceramic-innovation/innovation-quality-and-sustainability-new-sizes-and-colours-16760/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos