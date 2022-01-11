Tovala co-founder: Innovation can be gradual





My goal as an entrepreneur was simple. I wanted good food without spending a lot of time cooking good food at home. I’ve already looked around what’s available (expensive takeaways, food kits that require a lot of preparation, traditional microwave-ready or freezing options), but why should quality be sacrificed for convenience? I was wondering. Where was the solution that met both needs?

I wanted to make something that I couldn’t find what I was looking for, but how do I make something that doesn’t exist yet? If you are an ambitious entrepreneur with a big idea, you may be asking the same question. You may be thinking: I need to invent something from scratch. Otherwise, my company will not be considered innovative and we will not win.

I’m here to dispel this myth about innovation. My company, Tovala, introduced an innovative product that combines its own oven with a subscription meal service by learning from the products and plans of other companies and building something unique. This is how we overcame ambiguity and threatening factors and ultimately overcame the myth of innovation.

Answer the real problem

Do not pursue innovation for innovation. Instead, solve a realistic and relevant problem. Prior to the introduction of Tovara, we wanted to save time and provide quality home meals to solve the problems common to busy families. I was guided to the problem because I knew that the ultimate solution was appropriate and valuable. Our team continued to focus on the clear question, “What is the best way to make fresh home cooking incredibly convenient?” This question served as our innovative North Star and prompted the development of the first smart ovens and meals.

Know that you are not actually inventing from scratch

One of the biggest misconceptions about innovation is that you need to create something that doesn’t exist anywhere. In fact, most inventions are built on current technology. For us, we didn’t have to reinvent the wheel. Just to improve it. Co-founder and CTO Bryan Wilcox and chief engineer Peter Fiflis have tested all kinds of appliances, from pressure cookers to other early smart ovens to common oven toasters. We researched other smart home devices to understand connected home technology. I learned from other models of fresh food transportation. We have fine-tuned, designed, added, and introduced what we have learned from observing and investigating the world around us into one ecosystem. After all, the problems that innovation solves are big, but the actual steps required for innovation are small, progressive editing, additions, and builds.

Create public accountability

It’s harder to get away from ideas when everyone in your life knows you’re trying to build a business. If you want to force your hand to continue your innovation efforts, publish it. I didn’t know how many years of work and research had been done, but I wanted to stay there for a long time. So I told a lot of people about what I was working on. I received support and guidance from my family, friends, peers, and business school professors. In that support, I also developed a sense of public accountability. By announcing my intentions and raising expectations, I made the big vague word “innovation” something that I’m actually working on every day, measuring small steps of progress. My network was expecting results and was even more motivated to achieve them.

Surrounded by experts

At first I had a lot of ideas, but I had no experience with hardware or software. My only culinary qualification was to be a fairly decent home cook and worked in front of my house at several restaurants. We needed to gather and trust a group of suitable partners, including Brian and Peter, but we also needed to trust many other people with backgrounds in culinary, design, engineering, finance, marketing, operations, etc. there was. It also includes new team members we hire, from quality engineers to menu innovation managers to lead IoT engineers. From menus to hardware and software, and everything in between, we bring fresh perspectives and new ways to improve our business. You can’t do everything yourself. If you really want to achieve what you’re aiming for, you need to bring someone to help you achieve it.

The word “innovation” evokes major technological breakthroughs like the humans on the moon and the first computers, but in reality even astounding innovations occur in stages. To do that, you need good planning and people.

David Rabie is the co-founder and CEO of Tovala, a subscription meal service for smart oven pairs.

