Nordic Track’s new Alexa control weights range from £ 5 to £ 50





“Alexa, set my weight to 15 pounds,” I say. And in an instant, the dumbbells at my feet weigh £ 15. “Alexa, set your weight to 5 pounds.” And boom, they’re back at 5 pounds. It feels like some kind of home fitness magic.

Today, NordicTrack launches iSelect. This is a set of weights that can be adjusted in 5-pound increments from £ 5 to £ 50 by twisting the knob or using the Alexa command. These are the first adjustable dumbbells that work with voice commands. Users can use weights in their lifting routines or run weight training programs provided by iFit, the parent company of NordicTrack, which provides online training videos.

[Photo: NordicTrack/iFIT]At $ 429, the weights are priced like any other adjustable dumbbell on the market and are more compact than some bulky competitors. Weights can be purchased on Amazon from today.

When the pandemic struck the United States, the gym was closed and Americans bought exercise equipment to continue training at home. Between March and October 2020, the market for home fitness equipment doubled to $ 2.3 billion as consumers invested in treadmills, exercise bikes and weights. But when it comes to dumbbells on the market, iFit product manager Ron Nielson felt there was a lot to be desired.

[Photo: NordicTrack/iFIT]Gyms are often full of weights of various sizes, allowing you to quickly switch weights during your workout for continuous challenge. But when buying weights for home use, Neilson says most people can save money and space by buying adjustable weights. This usually includes a metal bar that comes with several different sized weights that the user secures. “Changing weights takes time and interrupts your workout,” says Neilson. “And with just a little weight, you can’t keep trying to improve yourself.”

So Neilson and his team had to work hard to improve the home weightlifting experience. Using iSelect, I created a sleek, rectangular device with two dumbbells in the center and about two dozen flat weights on each side. (The total weight is 110 lbs.) With iSelect connected, you can instantly change the weight using the central knob or voice commands. To increase or decrease the weights, the dumbbells automatically add or remove flat weights on both sides, thanks to the bars that mechanically clamp and securely attach these weights.

[Photo: NordicTrack/iFIT]A few days before it was officially released, I had the opportunity to test iSelect weights. IFit trainer Casey Gilbert, who regularly appears in weight training videos on streaming platforms, guided us through the process. In particular, I was surprised that iSelect was able to switch weights quickly compared to a home setup that took minutes to change the adjustable dumbbell weights. When I turned the knob of iSelect, the weight was adjusted in an instant and I was able to start using it immediately. When using voice commands with Alexa, adjusting the weights takes 1-2 seconds. (According to Nielson, Alexa processes commands as fast as they say.) Gilbert says voice commands are especially useful during exercise, for example, when warming up with a jumpjack. Transition to weighted abdominal exercises. “When I’m doing weight training, I want to increase my heart rate throughout the training,” says Gilbert. “This allows you to move on to the next exercise without skipping beats.”

At home, when it’s a hassle to switch weights during a workout, you may choose a medium weight that works for some exercises. For example, 20 pounds is ideal for squats, while 10 pounds is ideal for hammer curls. You may want to set the weight to £ 15 and use it as a whole so you don’t have to change the weight. According to Gilbert, this is common among people who use adjustable weights. “The problem is that you may not use too heavy weights to strain your muscles or use too light weights to challenge yourself,” he says. “The advantage of iSelect is that you have access to the full range of weights, which means you can keep pushing yourself over time.”

And wisely, you don’t need to remember this information, as you can let Alexa learn which weights you prefer for a particular exercise. In my case, I could say “Alexa, please set the weight of the squat” and iSelect will automatically set the squat to 20 pounds. And when you’re ready to gain up to 25 pounds, you can update the information so you’re ready for your next exercise.

