5th Iran Innovation Center Launched in Turkey





Tehran Iran will soon open its fifth innovation center in Turkey, aiming to find a new market for domestic high-tech products.

The inauguration will take place at the same time as the second meeting of Iran and Turkey on commerce and technology in Istanbul from February 27th to March 2nd, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Iran has already established innovation centers in Russia, Syria, China and Kenya.

In December 2021, Marzieh Shaverdi, Manager of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, said Iran would launch knowledge-based product production lines in seven countries: Turkey, Armenia, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Syria, Iraq and Kenya. Said.

Export support packages for knowledge-based businesses include empowerment, networking, and financing, IRNA quotes Shaverdi.

She explained that export empowerment includes training and consulting, export standards and licensing, and intellectual property.

The Vice President of Science and Technology will provide special support to promote the export of knowledge-based companies that provide high quality products over the next six months.

Due to the need for Iran’s presence in the global technology market and the high capacity of knowledge-based creative companies, the Vice President of Science and Technology has stepped into this area to pave the way for its presence in the global market. Stepped in, Mehdi Ghalehnoei, an official of the Vice President, said in October 2021.

To this end, it develops programs, policies, and support packages related to developing exports, planning to attract foreign investment, inducing foreign Iranian participation, and linking domestic capabilities to the global market. And carried out. in this regard.

Exporting Iran’s knowledge-based enterprise technology products is one of the important and important programs of the Vice President of Science and Technology, in which three innovation and technology homes have been launched in Kenya, China and Syria. ..

And countries such as Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan will host innovation houses in the near future.

In February 2021, knowledge-based companies earned about $ 800 million from exports in the past Iranian calendar years (March 2020 to March 2021), up to $ 2 billion this year. Said it seems to reach.

He added that Africa, neighboring countries, Southeast Asia and Eurasia are our export priorities and hope to create Iran’s innovations and technologies in all of these areas.

The Innovation and Prosperity Fund, which belongs to the Vice President of Science and Technology, has allocated a total of 170 trillion rials (about $ 700 million) to support knowledge-based businesses over the past four years.

The Vice President of Science and Technology has paved the way for research and production of technological products by supporting 7,000 projects over the past eight years.

Currently, there are 6,263 knowledge-based companies in the country, providing advanced products and services in various technical fields to domestic and foreign markets, some of which have entered the international market, the fund said. Siavash Maleki, Deputy Head of the Company, said.

Aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, oil and gas are one of the areas where tech researchers are engaged, leading to import cuts.

MG

