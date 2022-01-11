“Needlephobic” Scottish game developer’s devastated wife, who died in Covid at the age of 51, urges people to get a jab





The wife of a respected Scottish game developer who died in Covid urged people to get vaccinated after revealing that his lifelong needle phobia stopped getting his jabs. rice field.

Two fathers, Stewart Gillray, 51, died Thursday after being infected with the coronavirus in mid-December.

Aberdeen has been acclaimed for decades in the video gaming industry and has been praised by well-known figures, including Doom’s creator John Romero.

Now his devastated wife, Beck, 41, is begging people to overcome their fear of needles to avoid endangering their lives.

Beck told the Daily Record: “Stewart had a serious fear of needles. In all seriousness, he underwent a blood test once every 25 years.

“He wouldn’t go to the doctor in case he needed a blood draw, but the truth is that Stewart wasn’t poor for 25 years when I knew him. is.

“He was healthy-maybe he lost one or two stones like our others-but he was so healthy that he truly believed he would survive the virus.

“Before he was intubated, he told me:” There’s nothing to worry about. I’ll be fine. I need a little rest. “

“He went to the hospital with hypoxic saturation and moved from using an oxygen mask to the need for intubation.”

When Stewart was admitted to the hospital, the virus was attacked by a previously undiagnosed lung condition that injured his lungs and deprived him of his own breathing ability.

As Covid settled, his condition deteriorated rapidly, eventually putting on a ventilator and falling into a coma.

Beck says doctors told her that his lung condition could have affected his chances of survival, even though she was afraid of others. I’m begging you to get a vaccine to protect yourself.

Beck said: “I wouldn’t want this to anyone, it’s scary.

“Stewart was the most generous person and had no worries about helping anyone.

“He was dedicated to our children, Darcy (3 years old) and Elliott (15 years old).

“He loved his life and loved what we had and what he built in his business.

“He wanted to retire early and spend more time with us because he was with the kids more.

“He had all these plans and Covid got him.

“Please inoculate the vaccine.”

Originally from the village of Aberdeenshire in Newburgh, Stewart was qualified by the Aberdeen University of Commerce in the late 80’s.

After that, he started working as a freelance game programmer working for big names in the 90’s such as Psygnosis ltd, Bullfrog and Argonaut.

By moving to Didcot to work for the publisher 21st Century Entertainment, Bec met while working at a takeaway in China.

Bec says the pair has never spent more than a few days apart in a 25-year partnership.

In one of Stewart’s last posts on social media, he wrote:

“The kids were mostly fine, but Beck and I were the hardest hit, but judging from her own posts on this subject, she says I have, and tbh. [to be honest] She’s probably not wrong.

In the tragic last post, he shared his image connected to an oxygen mask.

