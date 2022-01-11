Google has released a new support page highlighting the changes in the Google Play system update





In addition to monthly security patches, Google releases regular Google Play system updates to your device. However, while Google publishes a detailed change log highlighting all the changes contained in the monthly security updates, it doesn’t do the same for Google Play system updates. This makes tracking changes a bit more cumbersome. To address this, Google has released a new support page that summarizes all the changes in each Google Play system update.

Google has been pushing these Google Play system updates for some time, but the new support page only highlights the changes introduced in the last two months (via9to5Google). The December 2021 update includes changes to various devices such as smartphones, tablets, Wear OS smartwatches, and Android Auto, as well as additional changes to the Play Store and Play services. Check the sections below for a complete list of changes.

Google Play System Update December 2021 Significant Fix[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] Bug fixes for device connectivity, safety and emergencies, systems management and diagnostics, and media-related services.game[Phone, TV] An update to the Play Games service allows you to log in and manage your Google Play game profile and privacy and sign-in settings without having to install the Google Play Games app. Provided to gamers using the play feature as a Google Play Store download Start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce latency. New features to help you find your favorite apps and games. Optimizations for faster and more reliable downloads and installations. New features in the PlayPass and Playpoints program. Google Play billing. Continuous improvement of Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, security, stability and accessibility improvements.support[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] Updates to the new version of the Mobile Data Plan UI will make your data plan selection more comfortable.utility[Auto, Phone] With the update of Autofill, we have added risk-based authentication to virtual card transactions for some users in the United States.[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] Contact updates allow users to import contacts from their SIM card into their Google account from the Google contacts sync settings page.Wallet[Phone, Tablet] Added support for Israel, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands.[Phone] With a digital car key, you can lock, unlock and activate your car with just your mobile phone (requires a compatible car and phone model). System management Battery life, device connectivity, network usage, privacy, stability, security, and updatability.Developer Services New developer features for Google and third-party app developers. Supports developer services related to app analysis and diagnostics and device connectivity.

The January 2022 Google Play system update includes device connectivity, safety and emergencies, systems management and diagnostics, and bug fixes for media-related services. In addition, it features several Google Play Store changes and updates to improve the way Android handles daylight savings time changes around the world. Check the section below for a complete change log.

Google Play System Update January 2022 Significant Fix[Tablet, Wear OS, Phone] Device connectivity, safety and urgency, systems management and diagnostics, media related service bug fixes. A Google Play Store download feature that allows gamers to start playing mobile games while app downloads reduce latency. Find your favorite apps and games. Optimizations for faster and more reliable downloads and installations. What’s new in the Play Pass and Play Point programs. Enhanced Google Play billing. Keep your device safe by continuously improving Play Protect. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and security, stability, and accessibility improvements. System Management Time Zone Management System updates have added support for new daylight savings time transition changes in different countries. Updates and updatable system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, and security.

Based on the information shared so far, we believe that we will update our new support page with new information every month. But I have to wait until next month to be absolutely confident.

Thanks to Mishaal Rahman for the hint!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-play-system-update-changes-support-page/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos