Apple Watch App: Their abandonment is neither surprising nor worrisome





Yesterday, I pointed out that the Apple Watch app continues to be abandoned.

You can officially add Uber to the long list of major brands that have abandoned the Apple Watch app. The ride-sharing company has quietly abolished the watchOS app and displayed a brief message to users trying to launch it. Uber participates in Twitter, Instagram, Target, Trello, Slack, Hulu, Evernote, and many other companies that have discontinued the Apple Watch app.

This tends not to surprise me, as I think too many companies are creating apps based on the unrealistic idea of ​​how most people use watches …

Ordering Uber using my Apple Watch literally didn’t come to my mind. In fact, when I look at how to use watches, they fall into three categories.

Passive reception of information

Information is displayed just by looking at the clock. A common example here:

Time calendar notification Weather received message

Apple Maps usage also falls into this category. Simply set your destination on the phone, respond to a tap on your wrist, and occasionally glance at the display.

Quick operation

Almost all of my interactions with my watch are very short. example:

Apple Pay (including Express Transit zero interaction) Tap temperature complexity to see how it changes later Music and podcast remote control (change volume or skip tracks) Music track shazing

It can be a combination of a passive receipt and a quick action that automatically pops up your ticket or boarding pass when you need it, scrolling to the QR code.

Siri

There are enough HomePods around the house, most of the time you can say “Hey Siri” and one of them will respond. Here’s how to control HomeKit devices, set timers, add reminders, and more.

Occasionally issue a Siri command on your watch (for example, if you set a timer when you’re heading to another room and you don’t want the wrong HomePod to warn you). However, most of Siri’s usage on my Watch directs a simple reply to a message.

Virtually zero use of “active” apps

My quick action involves a very short interaction with the watch. If you want to use something other than the default card, press the side button twice to open it and turn the digital crown to select the card, which is as complicated as using Apple Pay.

What I haven’t done is open the app on my watch and spend more time interacting with it. If you can’t do it in a few seconds, take your iPhone out of your pocket and operate it instead.

A brief discussion with a colleague shows that I’m not the only one.

I think many companies were either too excited about the watch or just wanted to stay in the latest trends. They launched the Apple Watch app for the same reason that today’s tech companies are talking about AI, blockchain, NFTs, or the Metaverse. It looks like it’s built into the latest cool technology.

Many Watch apps simply didn’t make sense. Rather than a one-touch way to access relevant information in a timely manner or do something useful (such as unlocking a door), the app was too complicated and too many to do. Instead of making something more convenient than using the iPhone app, they made it more annoying and time-consuming.

So I’m not surprised that many companies have abandoned the Watch app, and I don’t think Apple should worry about it. It’s just the process by which brands catch up with the reality of how people use and don’t use watches.

What is your view? What are the main ways to use a watch? And what’s the most complicated thing you’ve ever done with a watch? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments.

