Everything you need to know about the biggest chips in the 2022s from CES (and elsewhere)





Like that new year, and clockwork, 2022 brought a lot of new chips for laptops, desktops, phones and more.

Intel has announced new CPUs for almost every product it manufactures, and AMD has revamped its entire lineup of laptop processors and graphics cards and launched the next major desktop overhaul. Nvidia was also shaken by the announcement of the most powerful GPU to date. If you weren’t catching up (or even if you weren’t catching up), it was a lot. And that was exactly CES. Qualcomm already announced next-generation chips for smartphones and laptops in December, and Samsung is also developing a new Exynos processor. And it doesn’t take into account Apple, which tends to play cards near the chest.

But as the dust has settled down and products with its large number of processors are just around the corner, they have a breakdown of the most important chips of the 2022s and when looking for a new laptop, computer, or phone this year. Shows what it means.

Laptop

2022 is becoming a very interesting year for new laptops. Both AMD and Intel have announced a full slate of new laptop chips at CES2022. It has the potential to power almost any major computer released this year without the Apple logo. in addition.

Lots of new laptop hardware

The Intel update seems to be the most notable of the two, with the announcement of the Alder Lake family of chips for the full range of laptops (although only the most powerful H-series chips will officially debut. The U-series and P-lightweight laptop series lineup will be available in late 2022. Similar to last year’s Alder Lake desktop chip, the new laptop chip is Intel’s new combination of performance and efficiency cores. (Some call it arm-like) It was the first to have an architecture.

The first wave of Alder Lake desktop processors was very impressive. This is a breakthrough product for Intel that has been caught up in the long-standing stagnation of delays in the 10nm process (since it was renamed Intel 7). If Intel could achieve similar success with its laptop lineup, Alder Lake could be the edge it needs to dodge the dominant AMD and Apple.

However, the processor was only part of the puzzle, and Intel’s biggest product in 2022 was still largely missing from CES 2022. This is the next line of discrete Arc GPUs to be rolled out later this year for desktop and laptop devices. The company has already begun to bully major partners such as Dell, HP and Samsung to use their chips (Intel Evo brand laptops with discrete GPUs are using Arc chips for Intel approval. In addition to adding the requirement that it should be used). Intel is also making great promises about the potential for greater profits by combining integrated graphics with discrete Arc GPUs via deep linking technology. But for now, Arc is still one of the biggest question marks for computers in the 2022s.

On the other side of the aisle is AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 chip for laptops. This year’s chip still uses a slightly upgraded architecture from last year’s Ryzen 5000 (AMD calls it Zen 3 Plus, calling for some improvements, such as improved performance and battery life). Given that the Ryzen chip was already a great AMD last year, the 2021 laptop is the first truly premium design from ancient times with excellent battery life, excellent performance and a powerful discrete GPU. did.

However, the integrated GPU aspect is the biggest change for AMD this year, and AMD is eventually upgrading to the new RDNA2 architecture here instead of continuing to use the old Vega GPU design. RDNA 2 has the same architecture as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and the integrated GPU on the 2022 AMD laptop isn’t quite close to the power of these consoles, but it’s even closer (the top Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU is actually). Provides more computing units than PS5). Anyway, AMD promises a big boost to games on laptops. This is an exciting prospect if the chip really withstands it.

AMD has some big game updates

For those who need more power, AMD also has a new notebook GPU slate, expanding the low-end range of 6000M series chips. It also introduces a new, more power-efficient line of Radeon 6000S chips for thinner and lighter laptops that theoretically doesn’t have to compromise on gaming performance. Both of these lineups are based on RDNA2.

Finally, there’s Nvidia, which announced an updated wave of upcoming powerful laptop GPUs. Mobile versions of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti promise 1440p games at 100 and 120 frames per second and can be integrated with laptop CPUs. Balance power and temperature for maximum performance. According to Nvidia, it’s about 10-20% stronger than non-Ti laptops.

Anyway, it’s an exciting time to consider buying a new laptop in the coming weeks or months.

Of course, you can do everything without admitting the elephants in the room. Apple hasn’t so quietly established itself as the power of silicon, thanks to its superior M1 series processors. (They recently underwent a powerful upgrade to the MacBook Pro in late 2021 to achieve the best performance and battery life of any computer the Verge has ever tested.)

Qualcomm will probably have to wait until next year

Qualcomm is also trying to enter a market where laptops, which have complete control of mobile SoCs, have not yet actually entered the market in a meaningful way. This year, the company announced the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. This improves CPU performance by 85% and GPUs by 60% faster than previous Qualcomms laptop chips. That said, the new platform is off to a slow start. The CES2022 goes in and out without a single device announced using 8cx Gen 3, and Qualcomm itself seems to fix the future to the 2023 chip instead of the current flagship laptop chip. Designed by the Nuvia team to set performance benchmarks for Windows PCs.

Apple didn’t make it to CES2022, but the shadow of the chip was definitely felt. Intel has rebelliously rolled out the benchmark slides, claiming that the new Alder Lake H-series chips are even more powerful than Cupertinos and are the best they have to test. A new crop of laptops rolls in the 2022s. Battery life on Intels chips is also a big question mark, something the company didn’t actually cover in the announcement. Nvidia also attacked Apple and claimed that the new RTX Studio branded computer with the new GPU could offer seven times the GPU performance of the Apple M1 Max. However, Apple itself is rumored to launch a second-generation processor later this year, potentially competing for the 2022s chip crown.

desktop

In CES 2022, the desktop side was a little calm. Intel has also caught up with Alder Lake for the rest of its desktop lineup (last year’s launch was just a trio of powerful gaming chips). The new lineup should bring Intel’s new architectural strategy (with two processor cores) to the rest of the desktops, including more consumer-friendly desktop towers and all-in-one PCs. The company also rolled out a new inexpensive motherboard design to accommodate a wide range of chip releases (which was very necessary given that there was only one high-end chipset available so far. ).

AMD (which hasn’t updated its desktop lineup since late 2020) has announced only one new chip that will be available earlier this year. The Ryzen75800X3D uses AMD 3D V-Cache stacking technology to draw an additional 15% more power. To Ryzen 5900X.

But in the second half of 2022, something even more exciting will be coming. AMD has begun updating the next big processor with the Ryzen 7000 line of chips. It features the company’s new Zen 4 architecture, jumps to 5nm process nodes and adds new sockets. The chip will switch to AMD’s new AM5 design, with pins placed on the motherboard instead of the CPU. This means that for the first time in over 5 years, you need to get a new motherboard to take advantage of AMD’s new CPU. These chips won’t arrive until later this year, but they should be a pretty big splash.

Nvidia also unveiled the upcoming RTX 3090 Ti. It will win the crown as the company’s most powerful consumer graphics card when it comes out later this year (perhaps with a very high price tag comparable to its performance).

As with the laptop side, the most mysterious chip product of the 2022s is Intel’s upcoming Arc discrete GPU. Intel, codenamed Alchemist, will ultimately take over the heart, heart and GPU slots of gamers and creativity directly to AMD and Nvidia when it launches the highly hyped consumer graphics card in late 2022. Aim for.

Intel has already shown some interesting demos, such as XeSS supersampling for 4K scaling (similar to Nvidias DLSS or AMD SFidelityFX super resolution). However, the actual testing is done when the first GPU is actually shipped. Current rumors predict that Intel is targeting the middle of the road to first-generation GPUs (in one leak from last fall, Intel’s best first-generation cards are around RTX 3070. (Expected to compete), but have to wait later this year, Intel will be able to see for itself how well Intel’s first major discrete GPU in history is actually working. ..

Finally, Apple is rumored to expand Arm-based chips to the rest of the desktop lineup in 2022. Apple hasn’t updated some of its most compelling products, including the high-performance Mac Pro desktop. It will be interesting to see how Apple scales chip design to that level of power and performance. Especially in the fierce competition between AMD and Intel’s updated lineup above.

mobile

When it comes to mobile chips, things are a little easier. If you buy an Android smartphone in the United States, it may have a Qualcomm chip. For flagship devices, the recently announced Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 is the latest and greatest SoC that is expected to appear in products such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup in the coming weeks.

Apple will use the named version of the next iteration of the A-series chip for the iPhone (the same amount is on the A16), but will only be used for Apple products. Samsung has a new Exynos 2200 processor, which is a bit confusing with AMD RDNA 2 GPUs, but will not reach the United States due to various licensing and modem issues (Qualcomms chips have historically been better than Samsung). Also shows excellent performance).

Google is a notable company with the new Tensor SoC platform, which debuted in the Pixel 6 lineup last year. Perhaps Google is considering following it up in a second-generation version to power the 2022 smartphone. The company is rumored to be working on a more powerful in-house chip for future Chromebooks. This can be very interesting in a world where Apple’s similarly custom-designed Arm-based laptops are the best computers.

