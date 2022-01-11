OLED iPad Plan: Abandoned in 2022 and may occur in 2023





The new supply chain report supports Ming-Chi Kuo’s claim that Apple has abandoned its plans for the OLED iPad this year, but talks with Samsung are underway and could be seen in 2024. Suggests.

Both sources said the stumbling block meets Apple’s stringent quality requirements at a viable price …

Background

Earlier, we summarized the various display technologies and the uncertainties surrounding Apple’s iPad plans.

Previous generation iPad Pro displays and current screens on non-Pro models used IPS LCD panels with traditional LED backlights.

Current generation Pro models use an IPS LCD screen with a mini LED backlight. That is, it uses more LEDs of much smaller size to control the illuminated and unlit areas more accurately. […]

We also know that Apple’s long-term goal is to move to microLED screens, which have more in common with OLEDs than backlit LCDs.

However, there are certainly two things I don’t understand. One is when you look closely at the microLED iPad. This technology is in the very early stages of development and may first appear on the Apple Watch. It may take years to reach your iPad or MacBook.

The second is whether Apple will move directly from miniLED-backlit LCDs to microLED screens, or tentatively include OLED models. The company is currently using OLEDs for iPhones and Apple Watches.

Kuo said last year that Apple had been working on the OLED iPad this year, but abandoned those plans.

Apple is still working on the OLED iPad plan

Elec today confirmed the abandonment of its previous plans for this year’s OLED iPad, but said Apple is still discussing creating screens for OLED models with Samsung Display.

Samsung Display will require a significant amount of orders from Apple this year to expand the Gen 8.5 (2200x2500mm) IT OLED panel […] Samsung Display is developing technology for Apple to meet their requirements with panel technology and price […]

The pair collaborated on a project to develop a 10.86-inch OLED iPad last year, but it was discontinued in the third quarter. Apple wanted a two-stack tandem panel with two light emitting layers instead of the traditional single-stack structure.

The panel design Apple wanted would be brighter than traditional OLED screens, but reports say Samsung couldn’t make these panels at a price that Cupertino would pay using existing manufacturing technology. rice field.

However, this requirement made the project economically infeasible because Samsung Display was unable to produce a sufficient number of panels at a reasonable price.

The next-generation manufacturing process will solve the problem, but it will require a large investment and could not be brought to market by 2024.

Now that Samsung Display has enough orders from Apple, it can complete its spending plan in the second quarter and start ordering the equipment it needs in the third quarter.

The device will then be delivered in 2023 and will be equipped with a commercial iPad with an OLED panel in 2024.

Apple is working towards the long-term goal of microLED, so it’s not yet clear if this will happen. So for now, you have to wait.

