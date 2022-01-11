Google has given up on defeating iMessage and now wants Apple to join Android





Just days after announcing a new Android campaign that incorporates Apple’s strategy, Google has blamed Apple for its green and blue message bubbles. Now it’s asking for help.

Following a Wall Street Journal report documenting how “pressure to be part of the Blue Text Group” is driving teenage smartphone purchase decisions, Google executive Hiroshi Lockheimer said on Twitter. Visited and spoiled Apple’s color-coded chat bubbles. A “documented strategy” by a company that uses “competitor pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product”. Google’s Android account also tweeted the story with the reference to “bullying”.

Apple’s iMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn

— Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

The Journal report revisits the documentation from the Epic trial outlining Apple’s resistance to extending iMessage to Android. In a series of emails, Craig Federighi, Phil Schiller, and other Apple executives were worried that “iMessage on Android would just help remove it.” [an] Obstacles to iPhone family giving children Android phones. “

Numerous high school and college students were interviewed for this article. This article described how iMessage keeps Android users out of the social circle. In one example, the girl’s sister “ridiculed her for exchanging texts with potential Paramores using her Android phone,” and called the green bubbles “gross.”

In a report, Lockheimer said iMessage’s lock-in “has no technical or commercial reason” and urged Apple to “participate in other mobile industries.” Google has tried many unique messaging platforms over the years, such as Allo and Hangouts, but none have gained the traction that Apple’s iMessage has.

As part of that, Google recently updated its own messaging app that supports iMessage interactions such as “likes” and “laughs.” Previously, the reaction would display annoying text that would repeat someone’s favorite message and clutter the conversation, but the new system will display emoji as it does on the iPhone.

Google has recently moved to RCS (Rich Communication Services) for messages. This has many benefits of iMessage, but you don’t have to lock it to a single device. Like SMS, this is a more universal system supported by carriers.

We are pleased to work with Apple to enable RCS interoperability.

— Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 10, 2022

Lockheimer followed the criticism on a Twitter thread and urged Apple to support RCS to “improve the experience for both iOS and Android users alike.” He also said that Google “is pleased to work with Apple to achieve RCS interoperability,” but RCS support will benefit Google more than Apple. It said Rockheimer’s tone was much more friendly after the days of “great discussions.”

Shamefully, the iMessage platform is unlikely to change anytime soon. As evidenced in the Journal report, the system is working as intended and Apple has no reason to change it. RCS can be better than SMS, but many of its features overlap with iMessage and are not end-to-end encrypted. For these reasons, more lock-ins can occur as Apple expands its wearable catalog and leans towards augmented reality-based services.

Update 1/11: Added details.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/564058/google-imessage-bullying-peer-pressure-rcs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos