Google is not happy with green text messages





oasisamuel / Shutterstock.com

iMessage and those nasty green texts are one of the most important things to keep people in Apple’s ecosystem (although it’s a pretty nice ecosystem). As you can imagine, Google isn’t happy that this is Apple’s main competitor and has expressed concern.

The Wall Street Journal recently wrote about Apple’s dominance of iMessage, especially with regard to youth. With a surprising number of US teens using Apple smartphones, their demographics seem to dislike green text bubbles in particular. This makes sense. The WSJ article seems to have encouraged Google to think about how Apple can use iMessage to lock people in.

“IMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying,” the Android team recently tweeted. “Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry.”

Of course, Google isn’t saying that Android needs iMessage, but iMessage offers many valuable features, including end-to-end encryption. Instead, Google wants Apple to support RCS with iMessage.

“We’re not asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android,” tweeted Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of Google. “We’re asking Apple to support the latest iMessage messaging (RCS) industry standards, just as we support older SMS / MMS standards.”

I’ve seen hatred directly in the green text, but it’s not interesting. I’m using an iPhone as my main device, but recently I’ve tested an Android phone for review. When I replaced the SIM card with an Android smartphone and “ruined” the group thread by turning the message green, I heard endless complaints from my friends. Eventually, I put my SIM back on my iPhone and got a burner account for a test phone.

Google’s claim is not without merit. The company points out that SMS isn’t very secure, and forcing users to SMS is hurting people who use the iPhone as much as Android users. Google wants Apple to use RCS, but that won’t happen soon.

Of course, this is not a problem for many. Especially in areas other than North America where services such as WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging apps are much more popular. Still, this is a battle between mega-enterprises that primarily affects smartphone users, far from ideal.

Related: How to persuade your friends to switch messaging apps

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/779136/googles-not-happy-about-green-text-messages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos