Demonstrations in the desert highlight the latest innovations in cannabis machine trimming





In this year’s Marijuana Business Convention (MJBizCon) article, more than 1,000 companies introduced cannabis space offerings. Numerous market sectors have been represented, from bons and rolling paper to CBD brands and multiple ancillary products and services.

One of the sectors that appeared on the floor, if not the most prominent, was plant processing machinery. Abundance is not surprising. The plant is essential for a booming industry, with the global growing market growing at a growth rate of 14.3% annually through 2027, with annual sales expected to reach $ 358.8 billion.

In some supersaturated sectors such as packaging, companies want to duplicate the same business model and stand out in marketing and branding alone, but ag-tech offers a variety of value propositions and possible solutions. increase. Companies stand out by targeting businesses of a particular size, from small brands to multinationals. It also stands out through its unique equipment, processes and, in some cases, experience in the legacy market.

Triminator Courtesy Hybrid stands out in the Las Vegas desert

Triminator was one of the most famous ag-tech and processing brands on the MJ BizCon exhibit floor. The NorCal-based company exhibited some of its products, including dry trimmers, backers, shredders, and rosin presses, in a larger exhibit than most open spaces. A new addition to the lineup is the hybrid trimmer. Hybrid highlighting features include variable speed control, precise trimming technology, an integrated tilt adjustment system, and top-level value for small and medium-sized producers and brands.

Custom settings allow growers to trim different flower densities, including wet, dry and semi-dry flowers. Speed ​​is essential to the process, and Triminator calls for competition and uses field tests to show that it has the highest throughput of pounds per hour. The hybrid triminator boasts a feed rate of once per hour.

Wet (18% or more): 40 lbs Semi-dry (11-18%): 20 lbs Dry (9-11%): 15 lbs

Connecting to a tandem device more than doubles the throughput. Triminator claims that pre-orders doubling at a price of $ 10,900 will double the production of the next closest competitor.

During the demonstration, Made in America was able to easily clean and assemble components made of food-grade quality stainless steel, integrated a vacuum and trim separation system, a small footprint overall, and more. Emphasized many selling points of. As an additional bonus, the hybrid works with a standard 110V power supply. That is, it can be used almost anywhere.

Hybrid’s unique blade system was another highlight because it was designed to minimize the time it takes for flowers to tip over. The factory calibrated blade system claims to produce very sharp cuts each time. Still, conference attendees could only see a small portion of the equipment’s potential. Like most other brands on the exhibit floor, all the features of Triminators were best viewed off-site.

Triminator Courtesy Desert Demonstration

On the second day of MJBizCon, Triminator and its partner brand, Mobius Trimmer, introduced the line’s capabilities at a Las Vegas facility. Called a desert demo, Triminator features a line for small and medium-sized productions, and Mobius focuses on large businesses such as multinational corporations (MSOs) and multinational corporations.

The High Times were allowed an early survey of the hybrid before the crowd arrived late in the afternoon. The hybrid was the centerpiece of the demo and we were able to look directly at the equipment and do the first review. In addition, additional Triminator products provided some mini-history of the company’s innovations. Developers of companies that currently offer trim machines for dry dry trim, hybrids are a convergence of past developments, trimming under one technical roof for all densities and moisture levels. I explained that it will bring.

During the demo, hybrid developers explained that Triminator’s latest innovations can help make the cannabis industry stand out with dedicated machines. Using food-grade stainless steel and a more compact package, Triminator provides a more sophisticated and efficient process for spaces that often saddle producers with bulky and tedious equipment. increase. The hybrid features a unique industry-specific integrated trim separation system rather than a technology developed for other industries. For example, the wood shop dust collector used to collect trim found on most competing machines.

The modified technology is suitable for cannabis, but the fast-growing industry deserves equipment explicitly developed for the market. Triminator products take a cut-and-drop approach instead of using the previous technology of flowers hitting the trimmer blade thousands of times and darkening along the way. This process allows trimming without damaging the plant like other products.

Feeding the hemp flowers to the hybrid, the buds were soon introduced into the spiral blade of a wonderful machine. Watching the action unfold, I realized that the time I spent in the trimmer felt like a moment. The cannabis flower came out in a few seconds and was resting in the attached trim bin below. In just a few minutes, a few pounds of flowers trimmed to the same high quality were processed and billed.

Overall, the quality of the flowers was not compromised and the hemp came out without being beaten or beaten. In just a few minutes, pounds of cannabis were perfectly prepared without sacrificing quality. The blade speed can also be adjusted to accommodate any type of trim of your choice.

How did you trim it?

Once the trimming is complete, the enterprise can easily disassemble the entire machine without tools and quickly clean the machine’s cutting and separation modules. By the end of the initial investigation of the demonstration, company representatives were almost ready for the public showcase and hundreds of participants confirmed attendance.

Triminator Courtesy Cannabis OG and a growing team of outside minds promote pot Ag innovation

Between Triminator and its parent company, Eteros Technologies, the company considers itself one of the fastest and longest-running teams in the field of mechanical trimming.

Taking the first step in 2008 by Dana Mosman, Triminator’s humble growth site-to-growth site co-growth approach is a way to help friends in the Northern California growing scene trying to mechanically trim premium pots. started. After proving success, the team began to recreate success in other growing regions. Eventually, this approach ignited and Triminator was officially released in 2011.

Today, Triminator, a full-fledged market presence with facilities in several US states and Canada, operates under the Eteros flag alongside Mobius. The Triminator team includes experts in the legacy cannabis market and other industries such as food processing and mechanical engineering. Mosman told the High Times that the combination of legacy market and external sector expertise can help drive innovation like hybrids. The in-house solution also allowed the team to accelerate their research and development (R & D) efforts. Using what they considered the company’s technical trickle-down effect, the hybrid moved from conception to development in about six months.

As the venture grows, Mosman and the Triminator team continue to embrace the spirit of the same company that started in Northern California. The spirit of an independent family-owned brand seems to remain, with a focus on supporting farmers of almost all sizes, indoors and outdoors.

The day before Luxembourg legalized the use and cultivation of cannabis, Mosman and its developers realized the excitement of an evolving industry and its ongoing legalization. With so many long-time employees on the team, they want to see what happens next regarding the legalization of cannabis in the United States and its impact on the agricultural sector.

Made in America supports sales and supply chain

The desert demo served as the last showcase for Triminator Hybrid before the pre-order began. As mentioned earlier, the hybrid deployment reservation price runs $ 10,900 to producers, and production is expected to begin shortly at the company’s Las Vegas production facility.

In-house production solutions should allow businesses to avoid the cargo stagnation that many internationally produced brands are currently facing. As well as the benefits of in-house branded solutions for advancing R & D, Triminators believe that their current position in the market should help themselves. Mobius and Eteros will all continue to be important players in the field of cannabis cultivation and processing for the next few years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hightimes.com/sponsored/demo-in-the-desert-highlights-cannabis-machine-trimmings-latest-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos