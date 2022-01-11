The widow of a “needle-hating” man who died in Covid, 51, urges people to get vaccinated.





The widow of a Scottish game developer who died of the coronavirus urged people to be vaccinated after revealing that her deceased husband had turned down the jab because of a fear of needles.

Two fathers, Stewart Gillray, died Thursday at the age of 51 after being infected with the coronavirus in mid-December.

He has a successful career as a video game developer, with industry-leading figures such as Doom creator John Romero paying homage to him.

After his death, his wife, Beck Gilley, 41, urged people to vaccinate to avoid endangering their lives. She told the Daily Record: Stewart had a serious fear of needles. Seriously, he had a blood test every 25 years.

He wouldn’t go to the doctor in case they needed to draw blood, but the truth is that Stewart wasn’t poor in the 25 years I knew him.

He may have lost one or two stones like everyone else in us, but he truly believed that he was healthy and would survive the virus. Before he was intubated, he told me, there is nothing to worry about. I will be fine. I need a little break.

He went to the hospital with hypoxic saturation and moved from using an oxygen mask to the need for intubation.

Stewart had previously had an undiagnosed lung condition and had scars in his lungs. That is, Covid-19 was unable to breathe on his own. He was put on mechanical ventilation and an artificial coma, but died last week.

Doctors told Mrs. Gilley that her husband’s lung condition could have affected his chances of survival. But she encourages people to overcome their fears and be jabbed.

Stewart Gillray and his wife Beck. She said: He loved his life and he loved what we had and what he built in his business. He retired early and wanted to spend more time with us to be with the kids more (Photo: Stewart Gilray / Facebook).

She said she wouldn’t want this to anyone, adding: Stewart was the most generous person and had no worries about helping anyone. He was dedicated to our children, Darcy (3 years old) and Elliott (15 years old).

He loved his life and loved what we had and what he built in his business. He retired early and wanted to spend more time with us to be with the kids more.

He had all these plans and Covid got him. Get vaccinated.

Originally from Aberdeen, Gilroy worked for companies such as Psygnosis ltd, Bullfrog and Argonaut in the 90’s. He founded his own independent development company, Just Add Water, in 2006. His studio was involved in hit games such as Doctor Who’s adaptation and the VR version of Sniper Elite.

After being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Gilray posted on social media: For those who don’t know yet, at the beginning of last week I (and others in my family) tested positive for my old COVID!

The kids were generally fine, but Beck and I were the hardest hit, but judging from her own posts on this subject, she says I have, and [to be honest] She’s probably not wrong.

He also shared a photo of himself wearing an oxygen mask in his last Facebook post.

Mrs. Gilley said she had not spent more than a few days away from her husband in a 25-year relationship.

