Google begins a public battle with Apple over the blue bubbles of iMessage





Google has begun a public battle with Apple over the green bubbles that appear when users send messages to each other.

When the two iPhones send a message to each other, the text will be displayed in blue. However, if you receive a message from an Android user, it will be displayed in green. This system, at least in part, aims to distinguish between iMessage sent over the Internet and traditional text.

However, the color of the bubble is also a concern as it marks Android users in group chats. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that those green bubbles could lead to youth bullying and isolation if they weren’t using an iPhone and couldn’t send blue messages.

After the report was published, Google grabbed it to criticize Apple for not playing its role in making it easier to send messages between different operating systems.

Apple’s iMessage lock-in is a documented strategy, written by Hiroshi Lockheimer, head of Android at Google. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this.

The post was then highlighted by an official Android account to reflect that sentiment.

iMessage writes that it shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry.

The reference to the standard is probably a reference to RCS, a new text-messageing tool that Google is encouraging Apple to adopt for the iPhone. It is intended to update the existing SMS text message system and enables iMessage-like features such as encrypted text messages.

In a recent post, Rockheimer made it clear. In a series of tweets, he said he was trying to reveal some of the more militant takes from the original tweet.

I didn’t ask Apple to make iMessage available on Android. He wrote that he was asking Apple to support the latest messaging (RCS) industry standards with iMessage, just as it supports older SMS / MMS standards.

Why is this important? Phone number-based messaging is a fallback that we all know works.

If you want to contact someone but don’t know if that person is using the app xy or z, you can be confident that sending text (SMS) will work. This is because it is standard and is basically supported on all mobile devices. That’s probably why Apple first supported SMS.

SMS has evolved and is better. You can see read receipts, input indicators, better groups, secure 1: 1 messages (groups coming soon) and more. This new standard is called RCS and is currently available.

Supporting RCS improves the experience for both iOS and Android users. Yes, RCS also improves the experience and privacy of iOS users.

By not incorporating RCS, Apple is squeezing the industry, squeezing the user experience of its customers as well as Android users.

Apple has never publicly announced whether iMessage is working or wants to support RCS. Public documents show that executives are away from the blue bubbles and iMessage infrastructure to help keep people on the iPhone, and as a result encourage their use.

