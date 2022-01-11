Mangata Raises $ 33 Million for Hybrid Satellite Network





Mangata Networks aims to place satellites in medium earth orbit (MEO). Highly elliptical orbit, or HEO. (Manga Tagraphic)

Mangata Networks, a Phoenix-based startup linked to the Bellevue, WA, Seattle area, has completed a $ 33 million investment round in an innovative type of satellite constellation for connectivity and edge computing. ..

The company received its first seed funding in 2020 from the Bellevue-based Intellectual Ventures Invention and Science Fund. The fund is backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and IV co-founder Nathan Milbold. Since then, the investment fund has transformed into a Bay Area venture capital fund known as MetaVC Partners or MetaVenture Partners.

The idea behind Mangata Networks is to use satellites in high elliptical orbit (HEO) and satellites in medium earth orbit (MEO) to create constellations that orbit the Earth. These satellites optimize the connection of the Mangata Edge micro data center with earth-based systems, extending the power of cloud computing to edge networks closer to network users.

The newly announced Series A round was led by Playground Global, which previously led Relativity Spaces’ $ 35 million Series B round in 2018. Other investors include Temasek, KTSat, Scottish Enterprise and Promus Ventures.

We are trying to change the world. That requires visionary investors and partners, Mangata CEO Brian Holtz said in a news release today. These investors, whose intercontinental representatives reflect our own global mission, are defending a new evolution of human connections.

Mangata aims to begin deploying ground-based community networks as early as 2023, even before the first satellites are launched. This gives the company the opportunity to test 5G, IoT and Wi-Fi network connectivity at Bellevue’s 5G Open Innovation Lab and other trial sites in South Korea and Scotland. (NASA, Intel and T-Mobile created the 5G Open Innovation Lab in 2020.)

Phoenix is ​​the current headquarters of Mangata, but Chief Commercial Officer Jerome Hulett and his team are based in the Seattle area. The company also has offices in Denver, Singapore, Scotland and South Korea.

Current timetables require the first launch of eight HEO satellites to pave the way for service in the Northern Hemisphere in 2024. Eventually, the constellation will grow to 791 satellites, providing global coverage.

Mangata is not the only venture that has big plans for satellite-based data networks. The SpaceXsStarlink network is considered a market pacesetter and other players include OneWeb, Amazon, Telesat, Boeing and Astra. In a 2020 interview with Space News, Holtz said the HEO satellite configuration would give Mangata an advantage when it comes to rapidly launching services.

