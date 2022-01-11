Fortnite adds tornado to dynamic weather forecast





The latest updates to Fortnite bring dynamic weather to the game. Players need to deal with thunderstorms and tornadoes during the Battle Royale round.

Fortnite has dramatically changed the course of the battle with many new features added in the latest season. In addition to seeing the resurgence of the quad crusher, an ATV with a myriad of versatility, Epic introduced Spider-Man’s iconic web shooter, new slide mechanic, and crazy and powerful SMG. The addition of dynamic weather continues that trend.

The latest updates and their dynamic weather include lively tornadoes and thunderstorms. In a press release, Epic detailed these new additions and the abilities they give players.

Tornadoes are randomly formed on the map and players can use them to move into the sky and glide away from combat or towards their goals. After being spit out of the twister, the player does not take fall damage.

Thunderstorms help players as they take a little damage to the shocked player, but they also receive a speed boost. Players can increase the chances of a lightning strike by diving into the water under a storm cloud or climbing to the highest point possible. Literally, lightning does not attack twice. If a player is attacked, they will not be attacked again during the storm.

The new update also includes a new weapon, the flare gun. Like a firefly jar, a flare gun ignites and spreads, dealing continuous damage to players who are too close to the flame. Not only do they appear on the ground, but they also appear on the map in chests and supply drops.

New updates are currently active in the Fortnite lobby everywhere. Dive into the tornado to your heart’s content.

Editor’s recommendations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/fortnite-weather-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos