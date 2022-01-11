Gamemakers say Apple sells lip-offs in new proceedings in Google





Popular game maker says Singapore company copied it Apple, Google sued for distributing alleged copycat

The above company and law firm names are automatically generated based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature to continue testing and development in beta.On the right side of the page[フィードバック]We welcome any feedback you can provide using the tabs.

(Reuters)-The makers of the popular game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds have said in a new US lawsuit that a Singapore-based company has created a lip-off version of the game, and Apple and Google have stopped selling them. I refused to do it.

Krafton Inc said in a Los Angeles federal court complaint Monday that Garena Online’s “Free Fire” game has several aspects of the game’s structure, in-game items, equipment, locations, and other aspects protected by PUBG: Battlegrounds copyright. Claimed to be copying.

Released in 2017, Battlegrounds was one of the first and most successful “Battle Royale” games and is now a popular genre such as “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty: Warzone”. According to South Korean-based Krafton complaints, Battleground has sold over 75 million copies.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

According to complaints, Garena, owned by Singapore-based Sea Ltd, launched Free Fire through Apple and Google’s app stores in 2017, and last year launched another infringing game called “Free Fire MAX.” Did.

According to Krafton, Apple and Google are distributing hundreds of millions of copies of Free Fire games. According to complaints, Garena made more than $ 100 million in revenue from the sale of Free Fire in the United States during the first three months of 2021.

Krafton has also nominated Google’s YouTube as a defendant allegedly hosting videos of Free Fire gameplay. Also, Krafton’s Chinese movie is a live-action drama of the game.

Krafton said it has requested Garena, Apple and Google to stop selling Free Fire games in December. The court sought to block the sale of Free Fire games in addition to claiming damages, including corporate profits, from the sale of Free Fire.

Lawyers from both companies and Krafton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case was Krafton Inc v Apple Inc, US District Court in Central California, No. 2: 22-cv-00209.

For Krafton: Winston & Strawn’s David Enzminger

For Defendant: N / A

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Principle of Trust.

Break Britain

A Washington-based correspondent covering intellectual property law proceedings, trends, and other developments such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. He has experience at Bloomberg Law and Thomson Reuters Practical Law and works as a lawyer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/game-maker-says-apple-google-selling-rip-offs-new-lawsuit-2022-01-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos