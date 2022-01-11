Sony Xperia 5 III Review: A more balanced view of the Xperia 1 III





Sony Xperia 5 III packs almost all the goods of Xperia 1 III in a small package.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The Sony Xperia 5 III further proves that the Tokyo-based company is heading in the right direction, with practical equipment that is most valued by photographers, audiophiles, filmmakers and creative types. We are providing a telephone. None of Sony’s mobile phones fold or bend. There is no trendy finish or color menagerie. The Xperia 5 III is available in black and green and is as wild as Sony.

But when the white Sony Xperia box crossed my review desk, I fainted.

When Sony decided to bring the Alpha Mirrorless Camera Team’s smart to the Xperia line, many wondered if the audience for such phones was too niche. People asked similar questions about gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 5 and foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Motorola Razr (2020). The Xperia 5 III is the closest third-generation phone that Sony is closest to nailing what viewers want, rather than undermining its approach to appealing to more people.

The Xperia 5 III is a smaller and more affordable version of the Xperia 1 III for all purposes and purposes. Both phones were announced in April 2021, but so far only the Xperia 1 III was available for purchase in the United States. The phones are so similar that I would like to focus on the difference between the two and explain why I think the Xperia 5 III will succeed when the Xperia 1 III is missing. If you want a complete scoop of all the key features, check out the detailed review of the Xperia 1 III.

LikeOne One of the last really small Android phones Great dual telephoto lens Android 12 is the pleasure of Xperia 5 III Battery life is much better than Xperia 1 III

The $ 1,000 price of the Xperia 5 III (899, converted to approximately AU $ 1,390) directly competes with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro. The price will be $ 100 cheaper. I love the Xperia 5 III, but I think more people will be better off with the iPhone and Pixel. If you are a photographer or videographer and can deal with mixed low light results from Xperia, consider Xperia 5 III. If you’re using a Sony Alpha camera, the Xperia 5 III is especially worth considering to keep your shooting experience consistent at a discounted price.

Speaking of discounts, Sony offers bundled discounts: Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Earphones ($ 200 Equivalent) and 43,200 Call of Duty Mobile with purchase of Xperia 5 III by February 27, 2022 Free CP points (equivalent to $ 500).

Comparison of Xperia 5 III camera and iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro

Looking at the small size of the Xperia 5 III, I am amazed at Sony’s technical achievements. Slim cell phones are equipped with a horizontal telephoto camera with a working lens element. You can switch between the full size equivalent to a 70mm lens (2.9x optical zoom) and a 105mm lens (4.4x optical zoom).

All rear camera photos look great. I’m particularly surprised at what a telephoto camera’s “film-like” photo looks like. The image quality looks natural compared to clinically rendered photos taken on computationally dependent phones such as the iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro. Sony’s colors are accurate and gorgeous.

This was taken with the main rear camera.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Taken with the main rear camera at 1x optical zoom.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Taken with a telephoto camera at 2.9x optical zoom.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco taken with a 4.9x optical zoom telephoto camera.

Patrick Holland / CNET

An office building taken with a 1x optical zoom with the main rear camera.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Taken with the main rear camera.

Michaela Colt Passi

Baybridge taken with 1x optical zoom with the main rear camera.

Patrick Holland / CNET

A bay bridge shot with a telephoto camera at a 2.9x optical zoom.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Baybridge taken with a telephoto camera at 4.4x optical zoom.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Taken with the main rear camera at 1x optical zoom.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Grace Church in Greenville, South Carolina. Taken from the window of the 4.4x optical zoom of the telephoto camera.

Patrick Holland / CNET

All of this comes from Sony’s approach of incorporating the hardware and sensor know-how of the successful Alpha line of mirrorless cameras. The Xperia 5 III is also in stark contrast to the machine learning and artificial intelligence that Apple and Google use to enhance computational images. iPhone and Pixel are equipped with compact cameras that provide better service to more people. But every year, Sony is getting closer to what Apple and Google can do, while offering a much richer capture experience.

The Xperia 5 III hits the wall in medium to dark places. There is no dedicated night mode to combine multiple exposures to create bright and crisp photos. Sony does a bit of work, but it’s not at the level of Apple or Google. What kind of almost perfect phone camera would Sony create if it combined its stellar lens and sensor with a half-calculated photo chop for the iPhone and Pixel?

This is a night mode photo taken with an iPhone 13 Pro.

Patrick Holland / CNET

This is the same house taken at the same time as the Sony Xperia 5 III.

Differences between Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III: Differences

Let’s start with the price. The $ 1,300 Xperia 1 III is $ 300 more than the Xperia 5 III. Physically, the Xperia 5 III is smaller and lighter. The matte finish on the Xperia 1 III is what I like, but on the back there is a Gorilla Glass 6 on both phones. Both phones support 5G and both have a dustproof and water resistant IP68 rating and a headphone jack. The latter is especially rare on most high-end phones.

Xperia 1 III supports wireless charging that Xperia 5 III does not have. And most notably, the Xperia 1 III features a larger 6.5-inch 4K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Xperia 5 III has a 6.1-inch 1,080p display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. I think that the difference in screen resolution and the small size are advantages for Xperia 5 III. You can already hear people saying, “Are you crazy? 4K is better than HD in high resolution!”

The left side is Sony Xperia 5 III and the center is Xperia 1 III.

Sony

The 4K display on the Xperia 1 III is nice, but I think it’s the same on the FHD screen on the Xperia 5 III. Especially considering the small size. The real benefit lies in battery life. The battery life of the Xperia 1 III is shorter than average, often because the 4K display is locked at 60Hz or 120Hz.

The low resolution of the Xperia 5 III improves 120Hz processing, which greatly improves battery life. However, if you look at things, the battery life of the Xperia 5 III is good, but not so long. Also, I wish the screen of Xperia 5 III would be brighter. There were times when I was trying to take a picture in the sun and didn’t know what was on the screen.

I wish the Xperia 1 III and 5 III had an optional adjustable refresh rate. It would be even better if you had an LTPO screen like the one you see on the iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Sony recognizes that the Xperia 1 III is pushing the boundaries, especially with its first 4K 120Hz display. Therefore, you may want something that is technically impossible yet.

Currently playing: Watch this: Sony Xperia 1 III Review: Check all Android boxes …

11:03

Both phones have a Snapdragon 888 processor, but the Xperia 5 III has 8GB of RAM and the 1 III has 12GB of RAM. During use, the Xperia 5 III will not get as hot as the Xperia 1 III. (However, as a context, I tested the Xperia 1 III in South Carolina in July, but tested the Xperia 5 III in San Francisco in January.)

Both phones have the same camera, including a less than stellar selfie camera. The Xperia Pro-I has an optional small magnetic monitor accessory that allows you to use your back camera for selfies and video. Next-generation Xperia phones welcome better front-facing cameras, especially for video calls and chats.

Android 12 is great on the Xperia 5 III

In October, Sony launched the Xperia Pro-I. One of my favorite features was the inclusion of a new VideoPro app that offers advanced video controls that are easier to use than the CinemaPro app. Sony does not add the Video Pro app to the Xperia 1 III or 5 III. This is a shame. This is an app that I used much more than the CinemaPro app when I tested the $ 1,700 Xperia Pro-I.

For Xperia 5 III, you can record the video with the Cinema Pro app or the video in basic mode with the Photo Pro app.

My review unit was equipped with Android 12, so I found it to be the best for the Xperia 5 III.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Aside from that omission, the Xperia 5 III comes with Android 11. My review unit had Android 12 and it was great. I’m not saying that easy customization of Android 11 and Sony was boring, but with a large button-friendly interface, Android 12 is a good balance with Sony’s practical hardware. When using the Xperia 5 III, the app and animations were smooth and had few bugs.

Xperia 5 III is suitable for the right person

After all, I like the Xperia 5 III. Sony 5 Series phones are almost always some of my favorites. And if you need a rugged Android smartphone that provides professional-level control over photo and video capture, you can’t do much more.

