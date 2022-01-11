Google says Apple is curbing smartphone users with its iMessage approach





Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s head of Android, said Apple didn’t want to introduce iMessage to Android, but strengthened iMessage calls to support the Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging standard used by Android. I am saying.

RCS is the latest version of the SMS standard that is supported on Android but not on Apple iMessage (which supports SMS).

This technical gap is highlighted in an article in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend, detailing how teens in the United States can use iMessage to socially isolate Android users from group chat. Messages from Android users are displayed as a green bubble in iMessage and a blue bubble in messages received from other iPhone users.

Lockheimer’s reaction showed that Apple’s iMessage lock-in “uses peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell its products,” suggesting that RCS’s iMessage support will fix this issue. It was that.

ApplesiMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn

Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

Last year, Rockheimer, who provided Apple Google assistance to enable RCS support in iMessage, added an explanation to his first response to the WSJ article on Monday.

See also: The painful shame of owning an Android phone.

“We’re not asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android. Just as we support older SMS / MMS standards, iMessage supports the latest messaging (RCS) industry standards. I’m asking Apple to do this, “Lockheimer wrote on Twitter.

As The Verge pointed out, a confidential email from an Apple executive disclosed through a lawsuit with Epic Games said that iPhone makers introduced iMessage to Android, “an obstacle for the iPhone family to bring Android phones to children. It shows that you are thinking of “getting rid of.”

Google is a major supporter of RCS thanks to multiple arrangements with major carriers, but RCS is still SMS, as Apple has previously refused to support iMessage as it did with SMS. It does not become a standard like this.

Lockheimer has added more good reasons for anyone if Apple supports RCS with iMessage.

“Why is this important? Phone number-based messaging is a fallback that we all know works,” he writes.

“If you want to contact someone but don’t know if they’re using the app xy or z, you’re confident that sending text (SMS) will work. This is standard and basically everything Because it’s supported on mobile devices, it’s probably why Apple first supported SMS. “

He argues that Apple’s support for RCS will improve the experience for iOS and Android users, adding that “RCS also improves the experience and privacy for iOS users.”

“By not incorporating RCS, Apple is curbing the industry and curbing the user experience of not only Android users but also their own customers,” Rockheimer wrote.

