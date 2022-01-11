Bouygues completes 2777 square meters of high-tech facility





January 11, 2022

Beryllium & Optics Center of Excellence is built using modular technology and 3D collaborative models

Bouygues Energies & Services, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, has completed a multi-million pound manufacturing facility for Cambridge Technology, a Novanta Company in Taunton.

Bouygues Energies & Services provided professional design and tuning solutions for electrical, mechanical services, test runs, verification and more. The company has converted an existing industrial building into a state-of-the-art facility with a total GFA of 2777 square meters.

The new facilities include high-tech manufacturing facilities, ISO Class 8 clean rooms, process areas, production facilities, plant areas, and new offices.

New tech facility enhances Cambridge Technology’s low to high production batches

Despite the pandemic challenges posed to the project team, they followed the fasttrack construction program and delivered the facility to their clients on time within 56 weeks.

“The new center of excellence, delivered on time and on budget, will bring a gradual change in manufacturing capacity. Cambridge Technology is now setting the standards for the control environment needed to safely manufacture precision beryllium components. It has world-class facilities to set up. ” Adrian Willoughby, Director of Manufacturing and Engineering Innovation Program in Cambridge Technology.

How it was built

Designed and built using modular technology and 3D adjustment models, the bespoke clean room panels have been prefabricated offsite to speed up the installation of clean room areas.

Custom clean room panels prefabricated offsite

This facility is designed and installed for rigorous verification and regulatory requirements. This includes temperature controlled ones with a margin of error of +/- 2 degrees. Expert design strategies have been applied through the facility of the Pneumatic Cascade to manage the containment of beryllium particles in the air. Therefore, they installed a dedicated brewing stream in a large brewing stack outside the facility via a HEPA filtration safety exchange housing to capture the contaminated air.

The new high-tech facility enhances Cambridge Technology’s low-to-high-production batches within the laser beam steering component manufacturing facility.

Steven Weir, CEO of Bouygues Energies & Services Contracting, said: The project is a testament to the close relationship with the client and good engineering. “

Bouygues Energies & Services is a leading market player with 50 years of experience in controlled critical environments, providing turnkey solutions and advanced expertise in providing state-of-the-art clean rooms, laboratories and manufacturing facilities.

