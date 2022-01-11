Xbox bosses aren’t interested in “Shame of Virtue” Activision





In November, Xbox director Phil Spencer and Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard, following reports of a bomb on workplace fraud and concealment at a large publisher by The Wall Street Journal. He told staff that he appreciates every aspect of the relationship in Microsoft’s gaming division. .. Spencer said in today’s new interview with The New York Times that he was forced to elaborate on exactly what that meant and wasn’t interested in the virtues that would be ashamed of other companies.

Spencer wrote in an email to the Xbox team in November that he was suffering from a serious problem, plagued by horrific events and actions recently revealed in a report from The Wall Street Journal. ..

When asked about Activision Blizzards, which continually considers reports of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination, Spencer always feels people working on any team, his own team, or any other team. increase. I think people are safe and should be included in any workplace they are in. I’ve been in the industry long enough to feel more ownership of what’s happening in the field of video games. And when I heard about the work environment that causes such pain and destruction for individuals and teams, I became sad and ill.

When Swisher followed up and asked how a report on Activision Blizzard changed its long-standing partnership with Microsoft’s giant video game publisher, Spencer said he couldn’t get into it publicly.

We changed the way we do certain things with them, and they know it, he said. But I’m not ashamed of the virtues of other companies for us as an Xbox. The history of the Xbox isn’t perfect.

As an example of Xbox’s own problematic past, Spencer referred to the now infamous 2016 GDC party hosted by Microsoft, including a female in a schoolgirl costume dancing on the platform. Spencer then apologized for it, and did so again in an interview with Axios last November. Last year, two former Xbox senior employees were mentioned about cheating at Activision Blizzard, but Microsoft has so far refused to comment on them.

Spencer was asked several more times by Swisher about how the Xbox would punish Activision Blizzard in past incidents at the company, but he remained ambiguous:

Swisher: I’m not going to be rude, but what’s wrong with punishing them for that? Similarly, we don’t want to do business with you unless you get rid of it. Again, these issues go back a few years, but under the same leadership, there is a longtime Activision CEO, Bobby Kotick.

Spencer: From the perspective of interacting with other companies, choosing to do with our brand and platform, whether we work with other companies or not, must have an impact on us. I think it’s a must-have road. From the point of view of individuals who are leadership in other companies, it is clearly not our position to determine who the CEO is. Similarly, the CEO is elected by shareholders and the board of directors. Xbox knows who is responsible here from a business and operational perspective. My team here, my management chain. And that’s what we continue to focus on and try to grow. And if it can help them by what happens on their own journey or in our team, whether we share the experience we have with other partners.

Following a Wall Street Journal survey last November, thousands of Activision Blizzard employees have asked CEO Bobbycotic to resign. A group of workers called the ABK Workers Alliance soon announced that they would distribute union cards to members, but a small group of developers officially went on strike following the announcement of the layoffs at Call of Duty: Warzone studio Raven Software. The we.

