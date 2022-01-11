FAO and Finland expand innovation to support African countries





Through this new partnership, FAO and Finland will work together to help countries generate and disseminate better information, thereby contributing to better decision-making at different levels.

FAO Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Maria Helena Semed said: “This important collaboration with Finland will help expand the capabilities of innovative and accurate forest monitoring. This project, which spotlights the empowerment of women in Africa, will bring our expertise and tools to the forefront. Bring it where it’s needed. ”

“Finland has more than 100 years of tradition and expertise in forest assessment and monitoring. We are very pleased to work with FAO to provide Scandinavian know-how. This is by 2030. This is a great opportunity to help stop and reverse forest loss and land degradation, “said Ville Skinari, Minister of Foreign Trade for Finnish Development Cooperation.

Make forestry more sustainable and resilient

Forests are a source of energy, food and income and provide important services such as climate change mitigation and soil and water resource conservation. Forest ecosystems are crucial to rural life, especially in developing countries.

This project highlights the empowerment of African women and brings our expertise and tools to where they are most needed.

New contributions from Finland support a wide range of comprehensive capacity building activities and equal access to training events, tools and materials. In particular, capacity building activities focus on Africa and emphasize the participation of women. It also enables countries to provide tools and methods that enable countries to collect and analyze up-to-date information on forest resources and report them annually in a transparent manner to national and international processes and treaties.

The ultimate goal of the project is to help achieve the goals of the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests 2017-2030 and the Forest-related SDGs. More specifically, this project will help reduce deforestation and forest degradation by promoting and promoting sustainable forest management and utilization, leading to greater economic, social and environmental benefits. ..

The project supports the declaration of leaders on forest and land use in Glasgow at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference last November, signed by Finland. The Declaration, approved by more than 140 countries, which account for more than 90% of the world’s forests, promises to work together to stop and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030. It is considered an important step forward in land use, and in the fight against tropical forest loss and climate change.

FAO’s work in forestry

The Global Forest Resource Assessment (FRA) is the most reliable and comprehensive assessment of forests and forestry. These latest assessments (FRA 2020) include detailed regions of 236 countries and regions to meet the needs of diverse stakeholders such as the private and public sector, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the media and academia. And includes global analysis.

FRA is based on official national statistics. However, in developing countries, data may be out of date and derived using inconsistent methodologies. FAO’s National Forest Monitoring (NFM) initiative supports countries in more than 50 countries to produce up-to-date quality information on forest resources, one-third of which is in Africa. The aim is to provide a state-of-the-art, transparent, reliable and accessible national forest monitoring system by providing free open source tools for collecting up-to-date and reliable forest resource data using remote sensing and field inventory. Is to develop.

One of the most important means of NFM is FAO’s Open Foris Initiative, which was launched in 2009 with financial support from the Finnish government. It provides open source digital public goods that are widely used in forest and land monitoring applications. Over the years, Open Foris has more than 30,000 users in 180 countries, helping stakeholders get more information about forests and natural resources in a more efficient way.

