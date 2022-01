Uruguay’s major proceedings: Courts have abolished the Amparo proceedings filed against Google | Denton

Local media has filed an “Amparo” lawsuit against Google in Uruguay and deindexed news in European jurisdiction that residents in the area have violated data protection rules currently in force in Europe. Insisted on Google’s press censorship against. .. It’s worth noting that Google has begun to restrict access to these press notes by following the procedures for handling complaints, as required by the European Regulations on the Protection of Personal Data (known as the GDPR). To do. That is, they can file a discharge by notifying the complainant (that is, the media outlet) immediately. However, the petitioner did not use such a procedure for reindexing the news, instead the Amparo procedure in Uruguay (ie, a summarization procedure for the protection of basic rights that cannot be pursued by other actions). I liked to promote.

Our court has abolished the Amparo proceedings in both cases.

The final decision of the Court of Appeals on Turn 7, confirming Amparo’s first refusal promoted by a local outlet, was based on the following merits: (1) Uruguay lacks the ability to be the “police” of foreign law. (2) Google’s procedure to give advance notice to news editors after deindexing was “correct” because it did not imply unrestricted abuse of liberty. (3) The court ruled that “right to be forgotten” also exists in Uruguay and is “suspicious” if it has a legal basis, as it was explicitly excluded from the recently enacted draft of the Emergency Consideration Act. (4) The court acknowledges how Google Search works and “restricts the collection of information from addresses on the web or existing sites and orders them via the index (…) Google. Does not provide information about the content directly, but provides a guide or address reference containing a link to access where such information is located. (5) Upon request by decision. It has become clear that only Google LLC, the owner of a search engine that does not have a place of residence in Uruguay, will be summoned to.

This case is a topic that is currently prevalent in the region and around the world, the first final and enforceable decision involving Google in Uruguay, and a deep knowledge of international cases on this issue. Is very relevant because the court has shown that.

Click here for access to the full decision.

