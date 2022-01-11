UPS CEO: Technology and Sustainability Drive Business Innovation in the Next Decade





She was already talking about innovation when Carol Tom commanded one of the world’s largest shipping companies in June 2020. At the time, UPS was a 112-year-old company, and Tom needs to do more as competitors evolve, customers change, and the rate of change accelerates. I knew.

I participated with many ideas about what we should do to be devoted to that change. And, of course, the pandemic blow was Tom said in a conversation at an American business event with Chris Clark, president and chief executive officer of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

People were ordering online while the world was closed and they were beginning to evacuate to their place. And I saw an unprecedented volume flowing into the network.

UPS hired 40,000 people just to handle the amount of pandemic. By hiring more people, UPS is now able to deliver essential products to customers around the world, which is a top priority. From there, with a rapid investment in customer experience, innovation technology, and healthcare logistics, UPS was able to meet demand and innovate in the process.

Delivery of dry ice and drone

UPS already has strong healthcare logistics experience, but new innovations have allowed the company to deliver over 1 billion vaccines with 99.9% efficacy in 110 countries.

There is a special way to monitor delivery. There is a sensor that lets you know where the package is anywhere in the network. There is a control tower that stands up to track the packages around the network. According to Tom, dry ice needs to be manufactured to cool the package, so make sure the package cools.

Through the UPS Foundation, the company has provided 20 million vaccines to countries around the world, even when using drones to provide vaccines in Rwanda.

Consistent use of drones from a commercial point of view is still early, but Tom believes it’s time for drones to play a much bigger role, and UPS is already at the forefront of pilot programs underway. ..

Drones also serve as an innovative way for UPS to reach its sustainability goals.

“We emit over 35 million tonnage of greenhouse gases each year, most of which comes from aircraft. We need to consider alternative fuels for airlines.

The UPS partnership with Beta Technologies of Vermont is building an innovative battery-powered aircraft that can carry smaller, better aircraft of about 1 metric tonnes. UPS was also the first company approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to have a drone airline that UPS calls Flight Forward.

Secret sauce

Tom admits that UPS’s innovative projects and strong talent pipeline have maintained the workforce she calls the company’s secret source during the country’s labor shortage crisis.

“Because of not only employment opportunities, but also career opportunities, we can draw people into the workforce in this tough labor market,” Tom said.

Certainly there is a fight against talent. But our people are also working on cool things. When thinking about people in the IT space, you can work on the automation of facilities, drones, or battery-powered aircraft. We have some really cool things for people to work on.

Regarding the supply chain crisis, Tom said he needed a completely different perspective on inventory management.

I think more nearshoring is needed to bring inventory closer to the end user. I think we also need to take end-to-end visibility seriously.

Through an initiative called Project Evolve, UPS is committed to providing customers with a digital experience with end-to-end visibility. This allows customers to understand where their products are in the supply chain from manufacturing plant to manufacturing plant. Distribution center, or recipient.

The next decade of innovation

To conclude the conversation, Tom predicted that the trend driving innovation over the next decade would be to invest in sustainability and improve technology fluency.

ESG is not fashionable. Here to stay. And that effect would really affect capital allocation, Tom said. Given the efforts that companies like UPS have taken to make it carbon-neutral, we need to invest to make it happen. However, if we can meet the needs of all stakeholders, we would be grateful to our shareholders.

Regarding technology, Tom added: Digital literacy does not intend to reduce it. Digital fluency is required as our way of operating and thinking. The only way to survive is to be digitally fluent.

