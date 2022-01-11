Google blows up Apple for bullying users with iMessage lock-in





When an Android phone user sends text to an iPhone user, it will appear in a green bubble in iMessage. How Apple tells you that the sender is not an iPhone user. However, the green bubble is not particularly tolerant from a social point of view. In addition, it led to some heated commentary from Google claiming that Apple is engaged in bullying tactics.

The Wall Street Journal recently emphasized how the “green bubble effect” is being weaponized to create social pressure. Teens feel banished from using Android phones because they identify messages in green. In addition, the iPhone is not cheap and is often regarded as a symbol of social status. It’s bullying that Google uses iMessage (and its green bubble) as an agent to force others to do it.

iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying, Google’s official Android account tweeted. But Google’s senior vice president, Hiroshi Lockheimer, who oversees products such as Android and Chrome OS, wasn’t very tolerant.

iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry. 💚💙 https: //t.co/18k8RNGQw4

— Android (@Android) January 8, 2022

Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for companies that have humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing, tweeting while sharing the aforementioned article, I added that iMessage is a well-known lock-in strategy. There are several benefits to Google executive discussions. Apple wasn’t particularly generous with its “walled garden” ecosystem either.

How does iMessage stand out in the message poems?

iMessage allows users to respond to messages with lots of emoji. Green Bubbles in Conversation For Android users, the reaction is literally transcribed as “Like” before the message in question. The same thing happens with other emoji sets. And to summarize this Reddit thread, not everyone likes it. Especially the closed circle of iPhone users. Thankfully, it has been fixed to some extent, 9to5Google reports.

The Apples messaging service also has a three-dot indicator that appears in the chat bubble. This is formally called a “typing recognition indicator” and tells the user that the other person is typing a response. A sign of that relief. This New York Times article, dating back to 2014, fully explains how these bubbles have a lot of psychological weight. The same is true when reading a receipt, which requires less explanation. Recently, Memojis has become quite an ecosystem-specific anger.

At the functional level, iMessage relies on advanced protocols for sending messages over Wi-Fi or cellular internet networks. Messages sent from Android phones to iPhones rely on the old SMS protocol requesting an active cellular plan and will be charged accordingly. It also lacks many advanced tricks such as the ability to send high resolution photos and videos, message responses, delivery receipts, typing indicators and more.

All these shortcomings are highlighted in one thing: green foam. There is iMessage Purgatory there. Basically, if you throw away your iPhone for your Android device and miss the iMessage unregistering procedure, your message is in hidden hell. All incoming messages use the iPhone to show the sender a “delivered” status, but the message never actually arrives on the Android device.

Green Bubbles Divide is not new

The Wall Street Journal findings are neither surprising nor fresh. The green bubbles ruined the dating of many, kicked school kids out of group chat, and rapped athletes as punishment. Even celebrities are very vocal about their dislikes. The fact that kids are being locked out of peer conversations due to technology disconnects is annoying, Fast Company senior writer Mark Sullivan emphasized in 2019.

A painful bright ass green shade that appears when a user other than iMessage sends me a text message … Makes me straight angry.

-Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 7, 2017

Hmmm, green bubbles! Emmy Award-winning journalist Jonna Stern found an article in The Wall Street Journal in 2018. Stern clarified the real impact of the iMessage lock-in effect and discussed why Apple should adopt RCS for all smartphone users.

Senior CNET Associate Editor Patrick Holland also ran into iMessage’s conundrum and couldn’t abandon the iPhone because of Samsung’s sophisticated Android flagship. Back in 2016, Gizmodo technical editor Michael Nunez wrote that he was buying an iPhone because of the shame he was brought to him by the green bubbles.

A 2019 article in The New York Post explains that dating an Android user complex is very realistic. The green chat bubble is seemingly a red flag for people trying out dating games, and it’s still going on to this day. Just look up the word green bubble in your Twitter search feed and you’ll see how seriously it can affect your romantic partner search.

I can’t believe I kissed a boy with a green text I was so nice and this year’s charity activity

— Monastery (@Iouisavontrapp) May 14, 2019

“Look, no one doubts you’re a great friend and a cool person, but because of your green message, it’s all invalid,” said a Baltimore City Special Education Teacher. One Ryan Phan writes. “Get your iPhone for the time being. Otherwise, I don’t think we can be friends anymore. I’m sorry.”

This Reddit thread, titled Oh, youre a green text, educates readers about fascinating phenomena. However, the green bubbles not only try to attract romantic partners and share memes in group chats with alumni, but also make them feel their presence in more areas.

According to insiders, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had the entire team perform a sprint as a punishment because one of the players had an Android smartphone. The resulting green bubble ruined the blue-only team chat, and in Kid’s eyes it was a sign that it wasn’t united. In addition, Tech Insider’s video records a temporary transition of stubborn iPhone users to the Google Pixel 3 XL. By the end of the video, the test was still on the Team iPhone — and iMessage had a role to play in that loyalty.

How about running an iMessage hack on Android? Simply put, it’s not for the timid. Dan Nosowitz tells a confused personal story in a NYMag article detailing how he tried to perform an iMessage hack on his Android phone. As the article clearly states in the heading, it’s just a way to ruin a person’s life.

What does Google want?

The answer to Google’s iMessage drama is RCS, a rich communication service. It solves many problems. RCS enables video calls, does not limit the message to a specific number of characters, displays a read receipt, and you can enter an indicator to share a document. It works on Wi-Fi and cellular internet, but by default it uses SMS, which lacks functionality as needed. It sounds like a complete package, and after a hellish journey, it’s finally accepted by carriers and lives in Android phone messaging apps around the world.

We’re not asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android. We’re asking Apple to support the latest iMessage messaging (RCS) industry standards, just as we support older SMS / MMS standards.

— Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 10, 2022

For now, Google is asking Apple (through SVP Lockheimer) to adopt RCS messaging. RCS doesn’t solve all Android messaging problems, but from a technical point of view, it can be a big step towards unifying messaging standards. From a social point of view, it will get rid of the blue bubble / green bubble drama. The biggest problem here is that Apple isn’t a fan and doesn’t bring iMessage to Android either. Earlier, Apple had a good security discussion to lock iMessage and avoid RCS. However, the RCS for Google messages is end-to-end encrypted. The problem seems to be in the business strategy here, and the documents revealed in the fierce Apple-Epic Games proceedings made it pretty clear.

The topic of deploying iMessage on Android was being discussed by Apple, but it got faster when rumors emerged that Google was planning to buy WhatsApp. But that was clearly not a strong enough reason. Migrating iMessage to Android will hurt us more than it helps us, Apple veteran Phil Schiller wrote in an email.

IMessage on Android just helps to remove [an] Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple, said it was an obstacle to the iPhone family’s ability to offer Android phones to children. Federighi is the same wise Apple executive who made a famous joke about a Green Bubble friend using an inferior device on stage at WWDC 2014.

It’s still unclear how Apple will respond to Google’s allegations of bullying. Will this ultimately force Apple to adopt RCS, deploy iMessage on Android, or both? It’s unlikely. However, Apple recently brought a FaceTime call to Android. It’s a raw hope for a future with less frustration in messaging.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-targets-apple-for-bullying-imessage-lock-ecosystem/

