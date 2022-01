Smart guns may be available in the United States

Sheriff: The gun was purchased 4 days before the school shooting

Michael Bushar, Sheriff, Oakland County, Michigan, says the gun used in the school shootings on Tuesday was purchased by the suspect’s father on November 26. Three people were killed and eight were injured in Oxford, Michigan. The suspect has been detained. (December 1st)

AP

Personalized smart guns that can only be fired by confirmed users may arrive in the US market.

Smart guns are intended to prevent unauthorized persons from firing guns in the hope that they will prevent people such as children and convicted criminals from using their weapons. ..

According to the Gifford Law Center, an organization dedicated to preventing gun violence and founded by former Republican Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (Arizona), there are two main ways smart guns can identify users.

One is a radio frequency identification (RFID) token that identifies the user of the gun based on its proximity to the token, such as bracelets, watches, rings, and other wearable devices.

The second is a biometric technology that activates the gun after identifying biological features such as fingerprints, palm prints, and grips.

Gun Violence Across the United States: Even before the recent mass shootings, many states were already pushing for new gun rules this year.

According to the NRA website, NRA does not oppose the development of smart guns, but it does oppose laws prohibiting Americans from acquiring or possessing guns without smart gun technology.

Biofire, a Colorado-based company, develops smart guns with fingerprint authentication technology.

Gun company Lode StarWorks plans to launch a smart gun with RFID technology, according to its website. LodeStar Works unveiled a 9mm smart handgun for shareholders and investors last Friday in Boise, Idaho. According to Reuters, another company, SmartGunz LLC, says law enforcement is beta testing its products.

NRA Blocks Smart Guns: Proponents of “Smart Guns” say NRA is the main obstacle

LodeStar Works states on its website that RFID, unlike other authentication technologies such as fingerprints, ensures that RFID works indoors and outdoors under all conditions.

Smart guns are a source of debate. According to the Gifford Law Center, on the other hand, household guns are often used by young people to violence themselves and others, and data show that about 380,000 guns are stolen from gun owners each year. I am. However, the National Shooting Sports Foundation has expressed concern about the reliability of the technology, stating that gun owners can be placed in life-threatening situations that require rapid deployment.

You can contact the author @ michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

