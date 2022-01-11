Google executives claim that Apple’s blue iMessage bubble is the equivalent of bullying





Coke and Pepsi. The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. DC and Marvel. Pop culture rivals elicit the most intense opinions of the people. And, of course, the technology industry example is no exception. With Apple … well, almost everyone else.

The battle Tim Cook and the company have grown over the years. A good example: a long-standing blue and green text message bubble that indicates whether you are using an iOS or Android device. Boundaries aren’t just aesthetic, they determine which messaging features can and cannot be supported between contacts. In general, green backgrounds show far more limitations, and blue iMessage allows for much more functionality.

The issue is so controversial that Google’s senior vice president, Hiroshi Lockheimer, has recently accused Apple of being involved in digital peer pressure and bullying. It can be a bit tricky, but it’s hard to send a text message to someone and discuss how annoying it is to notice that they’re stuck in a dreadful green limit bubble. If that means more people want to eventually switch to iOS, Apple is happy to stand up.

Dishonest Decision Over the weekend, Rockheimer shared an article from The Wall Street Journal about iOS teens’ preference over Android messaging platforms. ApplesiMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. He wrote that using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing, to fix this. He added that the standard exists today.

Lockheimer argues that Android’s support for Rich Communications Services (RCS) is what Apple can do and needs to be developed for more universal messaging stability. He had previously provided Apple with technology expertise, but apparently the company never took him on the chance. Of course, Google also tried to develop its own messaging platform. I could never release any of them.

Until the harmonious iOS / Android Peace Treaty in the distant future where workarounds exist, users of both respective systems will probably need to resolve the occasional text message headache between devices. However, there are some workarounds, such as Beeper. Developed by the creator of the Pebble smartwatch, Eric Migicovsky, the service integrates 15 different chat platforms, including Discord, WhatsApp, Slack, iOS and Android messaging.

However, there are pitfalls. It costs $ 10 per month to use the service … and you need to use the jailbroken iPhone 4S shipped from Beeper at the time of registration. Oh, the difficulty of life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inputmag.com/culture/google-exec-claims-apples-blue-imessage-bubbles-amount-to-bullying

