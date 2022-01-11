Work of the Week: Look for new opportunities in these 23 open technology roles





Innovation can be a difficult battle. Forget to build a better mouse trap. People often prefer to stick to what they already know, rather than trying something new.

Take a shopping cart. When this 1930s Oklahoma-based innovation struck the aisle, shoppers didn’t know what to do with it. In fact, when grocery store Sylvan Goldman introduced it as an alternative, many shoppers chose to ignore the shopping cart and overload the hand basket.

Eventually, the shopping cart wasn’t fully utilized, so Goldman hired an actor to move the shopping cart in-store and model technology for customers. Shoppers eventually understood the new tool. That’s why Goldman is grateful for the overloaded shopping cart.

Recall that changes are not always easy, and setting an example and leading can have incredible implications.

Are you ready to explore some new opportunities now?

news

We have always been a decentralized team, but in 2022 Technical.ly chose to move completely remote. This is why we did it. Look a year ahead in our editing calendar while you look at it.

The goal of founder Ashley Mehtas in the establishment of Nolij was to establish a female-owned company to support female veterans through federal medical IT technology. Almost 10 years later, the Virginia-based team is Inc. Selected as one of the best-in-business of.

Kleer is clenching teeth in the dental market, making it easier for patients to access care without going through an insurance company. (Psst! Philadelphia-based teams also employ a variety of roles.)

Listen to graduates of the Zip Code Wilmingtons coding program to learn how Delaware nonprofits helped improve their careers (and apply for the June cohort).

RoadRunner, a technology-driven, sustainable and efficient waste management startup, has just announced a $ 70 million Series D, making it the largest deal in the Pittsburgh region so far this year.

jobs

Want to work with us? Technically, the media now has multiple openings, including editors and editorial directors, and a reporter (via Report for America) covering the Phillies news of the rapidly changing technology economy.

remote

Philadelphia / Delaware

DMV

Pittsburgh

Are you ready to pursue a career in the financial industry? PNC Financial Services aims to play several roles, including: The strategic insight brand CivicScience is expanding and requires HR and recruitment managers to own the process. The Machine Learning Department at Carnegie Mellon University is looking for a project manager to coordinate an ongoing project.

I hope there are many opportunities this week. See you again.

-30-

