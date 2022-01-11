Apple’s Polishing Cloth is finally back in stock





In addition to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models released in October, Apple has announced an Apple-branded microfiber polishing cloth for $ 19. This quickly became a joke, as did many expensive Apple products.

Shipping quotes were initially pushed in November as the polishing cloth sold out within a day and Apple fans didn’t want to be the only one without the special Apple polishing cloth. Just a few days later, the supply of abrasive cloth was completely exhausted and it became impossible to get it before the holidays.

Since then, Apple Cloth has been sold out, but as pointed out by 9to5Mac, it is currently in stock and will be delivered to customers within a few days. Abrasive fabrics ordered today from the online Apple Store will be delivered free of charge by the weekend.

Currently, Apple retailers don’t seem to have polishing cloth in stock, but it may change in the coming days as supply improves.

Apple’s Polishing Cloth is made of a soft, non-abrasive material that Apple says can be used to clean any Apple display, including the Pro Display XDR with special nanotextured glass.

