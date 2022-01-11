Public interest value must be the foundation of a better internet





Chris Lewis, January 11, 2022

As Public Knowledge enters its 21st year of advocacy, the work of technology and media policy continues to be full of exciting innovations and challenging choices. Technological innovation can be revolutionary, and revolution is a nuisance. These promises of innovation are immeasurable if our society explains the challenges and turmoil they pose. Balancing innovation promises and accountability begins with an agreement on the value and vision of technology for the future. Traditionally, civil society communities have had the hard work of forming these agreements and coordinating to form policies behind them.

In the early days of the Internet, civil society groups focused on realizing their democratic potential. For the first time, a wide range of tools for many-to-many communication became available, allowing us to build communities and explode the diverse voices and stories that could reach the general public. Policy makers also focused on the exciting potential of the Internet and hesitated to raise guardrails that could hinder entrepreneurship. This early era of the Internet has brought so many innovations, but also the questions we are working on today. For example, how open you want your Internet architecture to be, and what does that mean for the rules you impose on profit-oriented companies (broadband providers) that provide services that change this society? Can network users identify the information they send and receive over the network without a gatekeeper? In a nutshell, it’s a discussion of network neutrality. Another question we are still struggling with is the media built for large-scale sharing and interconnection of digital content, creative work such as laws and copyright laws that restrict information sharing. Is how to apply. The most well-known of these battles was the disastrous Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) defeat.

These early battles between the Internet and Internet policy are organized around a variety of core public interest values, including openness, freedom of expression, voice diversity, access to information, healthy competition, and anti-gatekeeperism. it was done. These battles also put civil society groups in a political alliance with emerging technology companies that provide services that provide space for Internet users to create, share, and organize in line with the public interest vision of the open web. Was also common. Social media platforms such as Reddit, Facebook, MySpace, and Twitter have created places for community building and content sharing. Wikimedia has grown as an encyclopedia where the Internet has been crowdsourced, and the Internet Archive has grown as a web digital library. The battle for SOPA was a party over the power of Internet users in Washington. The defeat of the bill has shown to civil society how powerful the mobilization of the average individual technology user is.

In the decade since the SOPA battle, new problems have arisen based on the development of new innovations in technology and the challenges they create. While we’re still fighting for network neutrality and how to share creative work online, technology has developed new tools for communicating and using data that we just started understanding 10 years ago. .. While these challenges are obvious, the general public is still struggling to organize how they explain the turmoil they bring to our society.

for example:

Social media has allowed individual communities of interest to organize and share their own stories, no matter how marginalized they are in society. Challenge: What happens when the trust and attribution of the community is manipulated to disseminate harmful lies, hatred, and disinformation? Video sharing apps create space for creative people to share content and stories that never made a network TV and make a living by doing it. Challenge: Who is responsible for the standard for that content? Is this often anomalous in real time? Online marketplaces bring products from the smallest towns and companies to the global marketplace. Challenge: In a world of endless products and limited promotional space, what restrictions do you need to manage and limit the markets in which you may compete? Virtual reality spaces and the Metaverse can innovate and change where and how recreation, employment and other areas of everyday life take place. Challenge: When our social inequality and problems (technology accessibility, poverty due to shortage, racial prejudice, hatred, etc.) take root in this new virtual world, we are satisfied as a society. Will you do it? Who is responsible for cracking down on these virtual social hazards? All of these technologies are often free of money to users and are driven by data acquisition, driving both the platform’s computing power (algorithms) and key business models (advertising). Challenge: If health, identity, and taste details can be tracked, what are the limits of personal privacy in the world, often without the person’s informed consent?

Some people ask such questions online about innovative technologies (and they can look endless) to represent a rush of technology. However, that view is overlooked by the pre-SOPA view of policy-making that focuses on the strong business interests that dominate the media and politics. The challenges of the early Internet era were addressed by the general public, who understood and fought for what the Internet would look like, rather than the players in the conflicting industry. The role of civil society was to create a vision rooted in the values ​​of what we want from the Internet. That vision organized a policy discussion and fostered involvement by the average technical user. This has and should be our role again in the current challenges created by innovation.

This is an important leadership moment for the civil society community. But if we continue to focus only on what we oppose on the Internet today, we won’t do that. When we talk about what we are imagining, not what we disagree with, we can establish a shared picture that is measured against both existing and new technologies in the future. .. We built today’s Internet as a society, not as a single company or group of companies. You can change the shape to actually benefit. You also have to take responsibility for the annoying challenges that it can create. To achieve this, civil society communities need to engage with each other and with the general public to define the public interest values ​​that make up what a better Internet looks like.

Thankfully, the fundamental work of the last two eras of Internet innovation and policy allows us to identify these values ​​today. Indeed, we must not leave a positive vision of the early utopian era of Internet history. But we should not abandon the value of the public interest that is driving the more recent technological rush and accountability era of Internet history. They can and should be balanced with each other for the benefit of greater society.

People do have their own list of values, but based on the public knowledge and the work of civil society allies with which we work well, I propose this starter list:

Openness and Access to Information Democratic Governance and Multi-Stakeholders Racial Justice and Voice Diversity Free Expression Healthy Competition and Consumer Choice Content Moderation for Prosperous Communities Privacy and Personal Data User management

This list is not exhaustive and is part of the opportunity in front of the civil society community. As technology is integrated into so many parts of our lives, the list of concerns and challenges created by innovation continues to grow. Civil society groups are growing and proliferating in line with the growth of this innovation, but in order to fully realize the opportunity to build a better Internet, it is in line with its goals, if not necessarily its tactics. Need to be adjusted.

I recognize that there are pitfalls in using public interest values ​​to drive the development of Internet technology and the policies that shape it. However, the alternative is the Internet, which is motivated by the interests of industry players only. It’s not a satisfying alternative, so let’s work to identify the pitfalls before we step into them.

One of the potential pitfalls is the inevitable competition between public interest values. Some members of civil society are bound by a mission to prioritize one public interest value over another. For example, an organization that focuses on the digital representation of social illnesses (such as poverty and racial equality) may not prioritize broader values ​​such as freedom of expression over its core mission. A way for civil society groups with a mission rooted in parallel values ​​to coordinate or coordinate and collaborate on values ​​is essential for building a better Internet.

Another potential pitfall is the impact of industry players who find value in the public interest framework. Undoubtedly, the industry is driven by revenue. Companies strategically adopt public interest value to turn their compelling look at profit-driven profits. Industry players can also gain innovator expertise and influence on policymaking, pushing change in the positive or negative direction. The independence of civil society groups is also essential, despite the political opportunities to move policy and collaborate with industry players.

But there is no mistake. The power of communication tools continues to grow at an extraordinary pace. We continue to see that if we cannot find a balance between the promise of innovation and its accountability, it will do great harm to our society. Communication is very strong.

The mission of Public Knowledges is rooted in some important values, and that mission remains the same. However, as we act as members of the broader civil society community, we recognize the importance of defining and sharing broader public interest values ​​to drive innovation and policy development. .. I encourage others to participate in the development of a value-based vision of what the better Internet will look like.

