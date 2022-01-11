Rocket, an app for sharing photos on your friends’ home screens, jumps to the top of the App Store – TechCrunch





Rocket, a new social app, has recently jumped to the top of the App Store charts, thanks to the clever assumption of placing live photos from friends on widgets on the iOS home screen. In other words, it turns Apple’s widget system (usually used to showcase news, weather, inspiring quotes, photos from your iPhone’s gallery, and other information) into a private social networking platform.

The idea for this app was invented by Matt Moss, a former Apple Worldwide Developer Conference student scholarship recipient and recent UC Santa Barbara graduate who was building a user research and testing platform called Hawkeye Labs.

He admits that the rocket was originally a personal side project and was not his main focus.

“I made it as a birthday present for my girlfriend last summer,” explains Moss. “She was going back to school in the fall, so we were about to start a long-distance relationship,” he says. “The process of taking a small photo from her on my homescreen … seems really fascinating. It’s a great way to stay in touch.”

The developers took a week or two to create the app, used it fairly extensively with their girlfriends over the last six months, and sent an average of five photos per day to each other. Locket also saves the photos you send and receive in the history section, making the app a fun way to look back at your photos.

Soon, the couple’s friends began to notice and asked if they could use it with their own important other people, family or friends. So Moss decided that App Store users would publish the rocket.

The app was released on New Year’s Day and has more than 2 million registered users as of this morning. On Sunday, Loccet became number one overall in the US App Store and number one social networking app the day before, according to Apptopia’s app store data. Apptopia reports that so far there are about 1 million installs worldwide and about 31% from the US, but that data is up to yesterday.

Moss acknowledges that the rocket has rapidly adopted to become viral on TikTok. There, I was able to publish a video to the account of the company that accompanies the rocket and show how the app works there. His video was played about 100,000 times in just a few days. Later, other TikTok users began creating their own content featuring the apps and custom sounds used in the original rocket video.

@locketcamera Link in bio #locket # widget # 2021 # 2022 original sound – locket

This helped to further blow up the app among TikTok’s young user base. In fact, one video created by a TikTok user in the UK has exceeded 5 million views per day, Moss said.

While it’s common for app developers to use TikTok at release to drive installation, Moss denies that all sorts of paid influencer marketing has taken place here and pays for TikTok and elsewhere. He says he didn’t run the ad.

Today, the rocket remains number one on the iPhone’s top free app chart as a result of TikTok’s exposure. Also, early adopters invited friends to download and check out the app to facilitate further installations.

To get started with the app, download Locket from the App Store, verify your phone number and sign up.

The rocket then requires access to iPhone contacts and camera to function. Ideally, the rocket would allow the user to bypass full roster access and instead allow the user to invite friends through a standalone invitation. This is because it is a more privacy-focused approach. Moss says he is considering changing this aspect of the app’s behavior. This is intended to make the app easier to use. However, the rocket does not store contact information or automatically send invitations using your phone number. The iMessage window just pops up so you can customize the text you send to your friends.

However, I found that if I chose to reject Apple’s pop-up requesting permission to get contacts, I wouldn’t be able to use the app at all.

After inviting to Locket and adding friends, add the app widget to your iOS home screen. The widget shows your friend’s photo as they add images all day long. You can also launch the app at any time to add your own photo and send it to your friends’ widgets.

In fact, there’s nothing better than that in the app. There are no flashy camera filters or effects, and you can’t even upload images from your camera roll. This experience is designed to be a way to share photos in real time with a small group of up to 5 friends or loved ones.

With a quick shot to the top of the Rocket App Store, Moss is thinking about the next step. He will later introduce a subscription model and support for additional widgets, and at some point will introduce an Android version. But it’s still unclear if he will undertake external investment.

“We are definitely thinking about things,” he says. “I understand.”

However, the author believes that it could be a rocket that goes beyond the current photo widget experience. As users share more photos over time, the set of features within the app may grow further.

“I think it can make a lot of sense to be built in the space of close friends and family,” Moss says. “I think people, especially young people, are a little more tired of ad-centric and metric-centric apps.”

“If you have 1,000 friends on Instagram, or you need to interact with 100 close friends on Snapchat, you’ll end up with these huge social circles in your app. It’s actually at the end of the day. It takes a lot of effort. “He continues. “That is, the idea of ​​creating something for the closest 5 or 10 people and providing a way to make smartphones more personal and human-oriented rather than these apps is a real desire. I think there is, “Moss adds.

Rockets are not the first to offer a collaborative photo widget experience. Another app called Magnets, released in 2020, had a similar idea, but also supported sending short text messages to friends via widgets. Other competing apps in this area include Ekko, Widgetgram, Lettie, Tile Widget and Fave. However, none have reached the critical mass yet.

Locket is currently available for free download on iOS, but has only achieved a 3.4 star rating because some users don’t understand how to get the widget to work or are struggling with the onboarding process. The latter seemed to occur primarily during a virus surge when the app was experiencing some issues, but since then it has tested rockets and found that the issue is resolved. Did.

