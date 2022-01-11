Apple’s iMessage green bubble issue is outdated and it’s time to fix it





Apple’s iMessage needs to start looking beyond the iPhone.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

Apple’s iMessage has a well-documented history of splitting people into “blue” and “green” bubbles based on whether they’re using an iPhone or Android phone. But the problem is much bigger than it looks cool in group chat.

Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal published a story detailing how this distinction between green and blue chat bubbles created social pressure between teens and adolescents. The discussion of blue and green bubbles highlights a wider range of issues across the industry. There is no single modern text message standard that works on all phones. Rich Communication Services (RCS) is the closest alternative.

Get the CNET Apple Report Newsletter

Receive the latest news and reviews about Apple products, iOS updates, and more. Delivered on Friday.

Google has worked with mobile operators to make it the default option for most Android smartphones, favoring this messaging platform, which is packed with features like iMessage, such as entering indicators and reading receipts. This is a step towards making messaging more uniform across the various Android devices that exist. However, it still does not fix the issues highlighted by the journal that improves compatibility between iPhone and Android phones.

As one of the biggest players in the mobile phone industry, Apple can undoubtedly do much more to establish a more consistent text messaging experience across devices. But the question is whether it is in the company’s interest to do so. Apple often advertises iOS control as a consumer selling point, and migrating from iMessage can jeopardize it.

Apple has not yet responded to CNET’s request for comment. Google points out a number of tweets from Android’s senior vice president, Hiroshi Lockheimer, and criticizes Apple for using “pressure and bullying” to lock users in.

ApplesiMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn

Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

I didn’t ask Apple to make iMessage available on Android. We asked Apple to support the latest messaging (RCS) industry standards with iMessage, just as we support older SMS / MMS standards.

Hiroshi Rockheimer (@lockheimer) January 10, 2022

However, there are some changes that Apple can make to address this issue. This is similar to how iOS 15 brought the FaceTime experience to Android and Windows users only.

Apple’s messaging app supports RCS even a little

Starting with the most obvious, it may be time for Apple to consider RCS support on iOS 16. In addition to RCS, which includes many iMessage-like features such as input indicators, enhanced group chat, and encryption, Apple has spent years developing them.

For example, Apple didn’t enter the field of wireless charging, but waited for the Qi standard to be widely adopted instead before integrating it into the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in 2017. It was also intended to build its own Qi-based AirPower wireless charger. Instead, we refrained from selling our own MagSafe wireless charger until 2020.

Apple doesn’t even have to give RCS full support to make a difference. You can keep your non-iPhone messages green and rely on iPhone-specific features like Memoji to create facial animations using your iPhone’s Face ID to inspire Apple advocates. However, supporting some important features can greatly help enable a smoother communication experience while maintaining some of Apple’s exclusivity.

Also, Apple in particular is a public advocate for user privacy, which may allow encryption between messages regardless of platform. This alone may lead some to think that the company needs to adopt RCS.

Test iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini Camera: See how Apple’s new phone takes pictures See all pictures Apple’s messaging app improves the way it sends and receives SMS

Apple’s iMessage contains lots of fun animations that are invisible to anyone who isn’t using an iPhone for group chat.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

If RCS isn’t supported on iOS, Apple can instead make sure that the messaging app is taking full advantage of the limited bandwidth available within SMS and MMS.

Perhaps if photos and videos are sent via MMS, this wasn’t designed for today’s mobile two-lens and three-lens cameras, but Apple’s messaging app is no longer recognizable. You can proactively suggest sending iCloud links instead of visible dirty compressed images. This may work in the same way as the features currently in Google Photos. This feature allows you to select multiple photos to generate web links and share them with friends and family.

And perhaps just as Apple recently brought a version of FaceTime to the web for Android and Windows users, it could create a version of iMessage that can be viewed on the web. This benefits existing iPhone customers who want to access iMessage from their Windows PC or Chromebook, while allowing Android phone owners to view messages and other shared content just like iPhone users. This idea is still annoying for Android users, but it’s better than receiving the text in order during a fast-paced group chat.

Build iMessage for Android

Last year’s Apple vs. One of the most amazing discoveries from the Epic trial was Apple’s actual discussion in 2013 about building an iMessage client for Android. But Apple executives shared their ideas about competition concerns. The possibility of Google buying WhatsApp is worrisome to Apple, and as the WSJ talks, the company has introduced iMessage to Android to make it easier for iPhone owners to go to Google’s phone platform. I was also worried that it would be possible to switch.

However, there have been many changes since then, including Facebook’s purchase of WhatsApp on behalf of Google. Apple has released several products like FaceTime, but also relies on those services to lock in iPhone customers.

On the other hand, deploying iMessage on Android can instead attract more customers to Apple’s iPhone ecosystem. This is a strategy that worked when Apple’s music store customer base grew significantly when iTunes was launched on Windows in the 2000s. Certainly, some iPhone customers may rush to persuade them to switch to Android. However, exposing Android users to their products and services may also help Apple reach more users.

What do you think of the green bubbles in iMessage? Would you like to introduce RCS to your iPhone? Or does everyone you know just use iMessage? Tell us about it in the comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apples-imessage-green-bubble-issues-are-an-outdated-problem-and-its-time-to-fix-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos